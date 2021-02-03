Wichita St. 75, Tulane 67

TULANE (7-6)
Cross 2-6 5-6 9, Pope 4-12 5-5 13, Forbes 0-13 9-10 9, James 4-7 0-0 9, Walker 9-17 2-2 23, Watson 0-6 0-0 0, Days 1-1 0-1 2, McGee 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 20-65 23-26 67.
WICHITA ST. (10-4)
Udeze 1-2 1-2 3, Trey.Wade 1-7 2-2 5, Dennis 3-6 0-0 8, Etienne 7-14 4-5 22, Gilbert 3-8 9-10 17, Jackson 2-6 4-6 9, Poor Bear-Chandler 1-4 0-0 2, Council 3-6 1-2 7, Porter 1-1 0-0 2, Bilau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 21-27 75.
Halftime_Wichita St. 31-19. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 4-25 (Walker 3-7, James 1-4, Cross 0-1, McGee 0-2, Watson 0-2, Forbes 0-8), Wichita St. 10-29 (Etienne 4-7, Dennis 2-5, Gilbert 2-5, Trey.Wade 1-4, Jackson 1-5, Council 0-3). Fouled Out_Udeze. Rebounds_Tulane 32 (Pope 8), Wichita St. 41 (Trey.Wade 7). Assists_Tulane 10 (Walker 4), Wichita St. 15 (Gilbert 4). Total Fouls_Tulane 21, Wichita St. 21. A_2,100 (10,506).
