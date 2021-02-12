Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Williams helps No. 2 UConn women beat Georgetown 64-40

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 7:58 pm
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christyn Williams broke out of a slump with 19 points and No. 2 UConn overcame another slow start to beat Georgetown 64-40 on Friday night for its sixth consecutive victory.

Williams was 8 of 19 from the field and sparked a 16-2 run that turned the game around. Her layup midway through the second quarter put the Huskies (16-1, 13-0 Big East) ahead, and they didn’t trail again.

Bueckers grimaced while playing 39 minutes on a sprained right ankle. Despite the injury, the standout freshman had 19 points and nine assists, ending a streak of six games scoring at least 20.

Georgetown (1-10, 1-10) lost its ninth in a row. Freshman Kelsey Ransom led the Hoyas with 15 points.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

NO. 8 UCLA 69, UTAH 58

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere had 25 points and seven rebounds in UCLA’s victory over Utah.

Chantel Horvat added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Natalie Chou had 12 points. The Bruins (12-3, 9-3 Pac-12) overcame 40% shooting by scoring 25 points off 15 Utah turnovers.

Brynna Maxwell led the Utes (5-12, 4-12) with 14 points and six assists.

NO. 25 MISSOURI STATE 69, ILLINOIS STATE 52

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Jasmine Franklin had 16 points and 10 rebounds to help Missouri State beat Illinois State.

Abigayle Jackson and Brice Calip each added 11 points for Missouri State (12-2, 8-0 Missouri Valley). Mary Crompton scored 16 points for Illinois State (9-5, 6-5).

The teams are set to meet again Saturday.

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|17 Automated ISR and Battle Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mount Etna erupts near aircraft from Naval Air Station Sigonella