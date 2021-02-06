Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Williams lifts UT Martin past Tennessee Tech 66-64

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 7:57 pm
< a min read
      

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jaron Williams had 20 points as UT Martin narrowly defeated Tennessee Tech 66-64 on Saturday.

Kenton Eskridge had 12 points and six assists for UT Martin (6-11, 4-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Ajani Kennedy added 10 rebounds.

Keishawn Davidson had 15 points and six assists for the Golden Eagles (2-18, 2-11), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Austin Harvell added 14 points and eight rebounds. Jr. Clay had 14 points.

___

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|11 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
2|11 CARES 2: Make the Most of Your EDU...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service honors nuclear physicist Chien-Shiung Wu with Commemorative Forever Stamp