Willis scores 24 to carry UIW past Lamar 67-58

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 10:44 pm
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Keaston Willis had 24 points as UIW topped Lamar 67-58 on Wednesday night.

Willis hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Marcus Larsson had 12 points and 13 rebounds for UIW (7-8, 4-4 Southland Conference). Logan Bracamonte added 11 points. Brandon Swaby had eight rebounds.

Davion Buster had 19 points for Lamar (4-12, 3-5). Quinlan Bennett added 10 points. David Muoka had four blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

