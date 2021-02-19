Trending:
Winthrop 71, High Point 63

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 10:08 pm
WINTHROP (20-1)

Burns 2-6 3-4 7, Anumba 2-5 0-1 5, Falden 0-5 0-0 0, Vaudrin 4-8 5-6 13, Zunic 1-4 0-0 2, Claxton 2-3 0-0 4, Corbin 5-7 1-2 16, Talford 3-5 1-3 7, Jones 2-6 0-0 5, Arms 2-7 0-0 6, King 2-4 1-2 6. Totals 25-60 11-18 71.

HIGH POINT (8-13)

Elmore 4-7 1-2 9, Holt 1-3 0-0 2, Flowers 4-8 0-0 9, Slay 3-11 0-0 6, Wright 12-23 1-2 29, Randleman 0-2 2-3 2, Izunabor 2-4 0-1 4, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Sanchez 0-3 1-2 1, Coleman 0-1 1-3 1. Totals 26-62 6-13 63.

Halftime_Winthrop 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 10-26 (Corbin 5-7, Arms 2-5, Anumba 1-2, King 1-2, Jones 1-3, Vaudrin 0-2, Zunic 0-2, Falden 0-3), High Point 5-11 (Wright 4-6, Flowers 1-3, Elmore 0-1, Slay 0-1). Rebounds_Winthrop 37 (Vaudrin, Talford 8), High Point 30 (Elmore 6). Assists_Winthrop 13 (Vaudrin 4), High Point 12 (Slay 4). Total Fouls_Winthrop 12, High Point 17.

