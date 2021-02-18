Winthrop 76, High Point 70

WINTHROP (19-1)

Burns 10-14 2-2 22, Anumba 2-6 3-4 8, Falden 1-4 1-1 3, Vaudrin 1-5 0-0 3, Zunic 0-2 0-2 0, Claxton 1-2 3-4 5, Corbin 2-6 2-2 8, Jones 4-7 7-9 17, Arms 2-4 1-2 5, Talford 1-2 0-0 2, King 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-54 19-26 76.

HIGH POINT (8-12)

Elmore 2-6 4-6 8, Holt 2-5 2-3 6, Flowers 4-9 2-2 10, Randleman 0-2 0-2 0, Wright 12-28 1-1 27, Izunabor 1-1 0-0 2, Slay 2-6 0-0 5, Childress 3-6 0-0 9, Sanchez 1-1 1-1 3, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, House 0-1 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 10-15 70.

Halftime_High Point 40-34. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 7-21 (Jones 2-4, Corbin 2-5, King 1-2, Vaudrin 1-2, Anumba 1-3, Arms 0-1, Zunic 0-1, Falden 0-3), High Point 6-21 (Childress 3-6, Wright 2-10, Slay 1-1, Coleman 0-1, Flowers 0-1, House 0-1, Randleman 0-1). Rebounds_Winthrop 42 (Claxton 9), High Point 26 (Wright 10). Assists_Winthrop 16 (Arms 5), High Point 11 (Wright 4). Total Fouls_Winthrop 18, High Point 22.

