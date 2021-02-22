Winthrop looks to extend streak vs Hampton

Hampton (9-13, 8-9) vs. Winthrop (20-1, 17-1)

Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop looks for its fifth straight conference win against Hampton. Winthrop’s last Big South loss came against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs 57-55 on Jan. 29. Hampton came up short in a 73-68 game at home to Campbell in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Winthrop’s Chandler Vaudrin, Adonis Arms and Charles Falden have combined to account for 40 percent of all Eagles points this season, although that number has dropped to 26 percent over the last five games.DOMINANT DAVION: Davion Warren has connected on 30.4 percent of the 138 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 24 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Hampton is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Pirates are 2-13 when opponents score more than 71.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Eagles have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Pirates. Winthrop has an assist on 40 of 68 field goals (58.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Hampton has assists on 32 of 75 field goals (42.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Winthrop has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.5 percent this year. That figure is ranked 18th in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Hampton stands at just 22.6 percent (ranked 312th).

