Winthrop looks to extend streak vs High Point

Winthrop (19-1, 16-1) vs. High Point (8-12, 6-9)

Millis Center, High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over High Point. Winthrop has won by an average of 14 points in its last six wins over the Panthers. High Point’s last win in the series came on Jan. 28, 2017, an 83-80 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Winthrop has relied heavily on its seniors. Chandler Vaudrin, Charles Falden, D.J. Burns Jr. and Adonis Arms have collectively accounted for 53 percent of all Eagles scoring this season, though that’s number’s dropped to 44 percent over the team’s last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: John-Michael Wright has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all High Point field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: High Point is 0-8 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 8-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK SCORING: Winthrop has won its last nine road games, scoring 80.7 points, while allowing 67.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big South teams. The Panthers have averaged 22.1 foul shots per game this season.

