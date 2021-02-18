Winthrop tops High Point 76-70 to win Big South

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. had a season-high 22 points as Winthrop won its ninth consecutive road game, defeating High Point 76-70 on Thursday night to clinch the Big South Conference regular-season title.

Russell Jones Jr. had 17 points for Winthrop (19-1, 16-1 Big South). Chase Claxton added nine rebounds. Adonis Arms had seven rebounds.

John-Michael Wright had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (8-12, 6-9). Ahmil Flowers added 10 points.

___

___

