Winthrop tops High Point 76-70 to win Big South

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 11:59 pm
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. had a season-high 22 points as Winthrop won its ninth consecutive road game, defeating High Point 76-70 on Thursday night to clinch the Big South Conference regular-season title.

Russell Jones Jr. had 17 points for Winthrop (19-1, 16-1 Big South). Chase Claxton added nine rebounds. Adonis Arms had seven rebounds.

John-Michael Wright had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (8-12, 6-9). Ahmil Flowers added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

