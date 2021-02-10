On Air: Off The Shelf
Wisconsin 75, No. T-12 Ohio St. 70

February 10, 2021 11:30 pm
OHIO ST. (12-3)

Juhasz 6-14 3-7 16, Patty 4-12 1-2 9, Greene 4-14 6-7 15, Miller 3-8 3-4 10, Sheldon 3-8 0-0 7, Beacham 2-3 1-2 5, Mikulasikova 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Hutcherson 1-2 1-2 4, Poole 1-4 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-67 17-26 70

WISCONSIN (5-13)

Lewis 9-12 8-10 27, Stapleton 6-15 1-1 13, Hilliard 4-12 5-7 13, Moschkau 3-4 2-2 10, Pospisilova 4-10 0-2 8, Stauffacher 0-1 0-0 0, Douglass 0-1 0-0 0, Schramek 1-3 2-3 4, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-58 18-25 75

Ohio St. 18 19 17 16 70
Wisconsin 18 23 16 18 75

3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 5-23 (Juhasz 1-5, Patty 0-1, Greene 1-5, Miller 1-4, Sheldon 1-6, Hutcherson 1-1, Poole 0-1), Wisconsin 3-7 (Lewis 1-1, Moschkau 2-2, Pospisilova 0-4). Assists_Ohio St. 12 (Greene 4), Wisconsin 15 (Hilliard 7). Fouled Out_Ohio St. Miller. Rebounds_Ohio St. 34 (Juhasz 7-12), Wisconsin 49 (Stapleton 6-10). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 19, Wisconsin 20. Technical Fouls_Wisconsin Lewis 1. A_0.

