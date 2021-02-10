Trending:
Wisconsin women take down No. 12 Ohio State 75-70

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 9:55 pm
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Imani Lewis scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Sara Stapleton added 13 points and 10 boards, and Wisconsin beat No. 12 Ohio State 75-70 on Wednesday night.

Lewis topped her previous best of 23 points and secured her Big Ten-leading 10th double-double this season.

Wisconsin (5-13, 2-13 Big Ten) had been outscored by an average of 17.5 points per game in its first 14 conference games this season, including an 11-game losing streak. The Badgers had also lost 29 of the past 32 meetings in the series, including four straight in Madison.

Sydney Hilliard had 13 points and seven assists, and Estella Moschkau scored 10 for Wisconsin. Julie Pospisilova, Wisconsin’s only starter not in double figures, finished with eight points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks.

Dorka Juhasz led Ohio State (12-3, 8-3) with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Madison Greene added 15 points and Braxtin Miller scored 10. Jacy Sheldon, who entered leading the team with 17 points per game, was held to seven points.

