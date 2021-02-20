Trending:
Wofford 80, W. Carolina 56

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 3:41 pm
WOFFORD (14-8)

Jones 5-6 1-3 11, Hollowell 3-8 2-2 11, Larson 3-5 0-0 8, Murphy 4-9 1-2 11, Safford 6-12 0-0 14, Turner 2-4 0-0 4, Godwin 6-8 0-0 12, Klesmit 2-2 0-0 5, Pringle 1-1 0-0 2, Patterson 1-2 0-0 2, Appelgren 0-0 0-0 0, Steelman 0-0 0-0 0, Gore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-58 4-7 80.

W. CAROLINA (9-14)

Cork 1-1 0-0 2, Hightower 9-17 6-7 26, Gibson 0-5 0-0 0, M.Halvorsen 1-6 1-3 4, McMahon 5-10 0-1 13, McGhie 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Elks 0-1 0-0 0, Massey 1-2 0-0 3, Langlais 0-1 0-0 0, Ransom 1-2 2-2 4, B.Halvorsen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 9-13 56.

Halftime_Wofford 50-27. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 10-25 (Hollowell 3-6, Larson 2-3, Murphy 2-6, Safford 2-7, Klesmit 1-1, Patterson 0-1, Turner 0-1), W. Carolina 7-23 (McMahon 3-5, Hightower 2-4, Massey 1-1, M.Halvorsen 1-5, Elks 0-1, Harris 0-1, Thomas 0-1, McGhie 0-2, Gibson 0-3). Fouled Out_Cork. Rebounds_Wofford 27 (Larson 7), W. Carolina 26 (Cork, Hightower 6). Assists_Wofford 23 (Larson 8), W. Carolina 11 (Cork 3). Total Fouls_Wofford 16, W. Carolina 14.

