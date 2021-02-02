WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs 1. South Carolina (20) 14-1 781 3 2. NC State (7) 12-1 759 2 3. Louisville (5) 16-1 743 1 4. UCLA 10-2 671 5 5. Connecticut 11-1 659 4 6. Stanford 15-2 658 6 7. Texas A&M 16-1 642 7 8. Baylor 12-2 574 8 9. Arizona 11-2 541 9 10. Maryland 12-2 518 10 11. Oregon 11-3 452 12 12. Michigan 10-1 418 13 13. Ohio State 10-2 412 11 14. Kentucky 13-4 400 14 15. Arkansas 13-6 314 18 16. South Florida 10-1 305 16 17. Indiana 10-4 277 15 18. Gonzaga 15-2 268 17 19. Tennessee 12-3 189 22 20. Northwestern 10-3 178 23 21. DePaul 9-4 121 20 22. Mississippi State 8-5 109 19 23. Missouri State 11-2 101 25 24. West Virginia 13-2 79 NR 25. Georgia 13-4 61 21

Dropped out: No. 23 Texas (12-4).

Others receiving votes: Texas (12-4) 50; Syracuse (9-3) 45; South Dakota State (13-2) 37; Florida Gulf Coast (13-2) 19; Iowa (10-4) 8; Southern California (7-7) 3; Dayton (7-1) 3; Oklahoma State (12-5) 2; Iowa State (11-6) 1; Georgia Tech (9-3) 1; Alabama (12-4) 1.

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.