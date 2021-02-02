Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 1:52 pm
< a min read
      

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (20) 14-1 781 3
2. NC State (7) 12-1 759 2
3. Louisville (5) 16-1 743 1
4. UCLA 10-2 671 5
5. Connecticut 11-1 659 4
6. Stanford 15-2 658 6
7. Texas A&M 16-1 642 7
8. Baylor 12-2 574 8
9. Arizona 11-2 541 9
10. Maryland 12-2 518 10
11. Oregon 11-3 452 12
12. Michigan 10-1 418 13
13. Ohio State 10-2 412 11
14. Kentucky 13-4 400 14
15. Arkansas 13-6 314 18
16. South Florida 10-1 305 16
17. Indiana 10-4 277 15
18. Gonzaga 15-2 268 17
19. Tennessee 12-3 189 22
20. Northwestern 10-3 178 23
21. DePaul 9-4 121 20
22. Mississippi State 8-5 109 19
23. Missouri State 11-2 101 25
24. West Virginia 13-2 79 NR
25. Georgia 13-4 61 21

Dropped out: No. 23 Texas (12-4).

Others receiving votes: Texas (12-4) 50; Syracuse (9-3) 45; South Dakota State (13-2) 37; Florida Gulf Coast (13-2) 19; Iowa (10-4) 8; Southern California (7-7) 3; Dayton (7-1) 3; Oklahoma State (12-5) 2; Iowa State (11-6) 1; Georgia Tech (9-3) 1; Alabama (12-4) 1.

___

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover