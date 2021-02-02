WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. South Carolina (20)
|14-1
|781
|3
|2. NC State (7)
|12-1
|759
|2
|3. Louisville (5)
|16-1
|743
|1
|4. UCLA
|10-2
|671
|5
|5. Connecticut
|11-1
|659
|4
|6. Stanford
|15-2
|658
|6
|7. Texas A&M
|16-1
|642
|7
|8. Baylor
|12-2
|574
|8
|9. Arizona
|11-2
|541
|9
|10. Maryland
|12-2
|518
|10
|11. Oregon
|11-3
|452
|12
|12. Michigan
|10-1
|418
|13
|13. Ohio State
|10-2
|412
|11
|14. Kentucky
|13-4
|400
|14
|15. Arkansas
|13-6
|314
|18
|16. South Florida
|10-1
|305
|16
|17. Indiana
|10-4
|277
|15
|18. Gonzaga
|15-2
|268
|17
|19. Tennessee
|12-3
|189
|22
|20. Northwestern
|10-3
|178
|23
|21. DePaul
|9-4
|121
|20
|22. Mississippi State
|8-5
|109
|19
|23. Missouri State
|11-2
|101
|25
|24. West Virginia
|13-2
|79
|NR
|25. Georgia
|13-4
|61
|21
Dropped out: No. 23 Texas (12-4).
Others receiving votes: Texas (12-4) 50; Syracuse (9-3) 45; South Dakota State (13-2) 37; Florida Gulf Coast (13-2) 19; Iowa (10-4) 8; Southern California (7-7) 3; Dayton (7-1) 3; Oklahoma State (12-5) 2; Iowa State (11-6) 1; Georgia Tech (9-3) 1; Alabama (12-4) 1.
