Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
February 1, 2021 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

Monday, Feb. 1

EAST

VCU 64, George Washington 50

SOUTH

Belmont 68, Tennessee St. 52

Grambling St. 56, MVSU 52

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Jackson St. 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 48

NC State 74, Louisville 60

UT Martin 80, SE Missouri 70

MIDWEST

Marquette 66, Creighton 53

Northwestern 69, Ohio St. 57

SOUTHWEST

Alabama A&M 73, Texas Southern 50

Alabama St. 83, Prairie View 70

FAR WEST

Grand Canyon 64, Tarleton St. 55

        Read more Sports News news.

Nevada 73, UNLV 70

San Diego 69, Portland 62

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover