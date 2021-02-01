Monday, Feb. 1
EAST
VCU 64, George Washington 50
SOUTH
Belmont 68, Tennessee St. 52
Grambling St. 56, MVSU 52
Jackson St. 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 48
NC State 74, Louisville 60
UT Martin 80, SE Missouri 70
MIDWEST
Marquette 66, Creighton 53
Northwestern 69, Ohio St. 57
SOUTHWEST
Alabama A&M 73, Texas Southern 50
Alabama St. 83, Prairie View 70
FAR WEST
Grand Canyon 64, Tarleton St. 55
Nevada 73, UNLV 70
San Diego 69, Portland 62
