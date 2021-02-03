Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

Wednesday, Feb. 3

EAST

Marquette 55, Georgetown 48

Monmouth (NJ) 61, Siena 60

UConn 94, St. John’s 62

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Villanova 67, Providence 53

West Virginia 65, Iowa St. 56

SOUTH

Cent. Arkansas 47, New Orleans 46

Presbyterian 82, UNC-Asheville 64

MIDWEST

Ball St. 69, Cent. Michigan 66

Buffalo 77, Akron 55

Miami (Ohio) 73, W. Michigan 64

N. Illinois 79, Bowling Green 78

        Read more Sports News news.

Ohio 85, Kent St. 70

Temple 69, Cincinnati 53

Tulane 57, Wichita St. 55

SOUTHWEST

Houston 64, Tulsa 56

Lamar 71, Abilene Christian 65

Sam Houston St. 88, Houston Baptist 57

Texas 69, Oklahoma 58

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Texas Tech 83, Kansas St. 75, OT

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force Global Strike Command bombers perform the Super Bowl LV flyover