Wednesday, Feb. 3
EAST
Marquette 55, Georgetown 48
Monmouth (NJ) 61, Siena 60
UConn 94, St. John’s 62
Villanova 67, Providence 53
West Virginia 65, Iowa St. 56
SOUTH
Cent. Arkansas 47, New Orleans 46
Presbyterian 82, UNC-Asheville 64
MIDWEST
Ball St. 69, Cent. Michigan 66
Buffalo 77, Akron 55
Miami (Ohio) 73, W. Michigan 64
N. Illinois 79, Bowling Green 78
Ohio 85, Kent St. 70
Temple 69, Cincinnati 53
Tulane 57, Wichita St. 55
SOUTHWEST
Houston 64, Tulsa 56
Lamar 71, Abilene Christian 65
Sam Houston St. 88, Houston Baptist 57
Texas 69, Oklahoma 58
Texas Tech 83, Kansas St. 75, OT
___
