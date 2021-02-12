Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

Friday, Feb. 12

EAST

Delaware 68, Drexel 60

Fordham 51, Saint Joseph’s 36

George Washington 63, Duquesne 45

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Quinnipiac 67, Fairfield 55

UConn 64, Georgetown 40

SOUTH

FAU 72, UTSA 59

High Point 103, Radford 73

La Salle 55, Davidson 46

Longwood 94, Charleston Southern 48

Louisiana Tech 75, UAB 51

Murray St. 81, SE Missouri 79

        Read more Sports News news.

St. Bonaventure 72, George Mason 62

UT Martin 56, Austin Peay 51

UTEP 76, FIU 64

Wright St. 66, N. Kentucky 50

MIDWEST

California Baptist 82, Rio Grande 61

Cleveland St. 68, Fort Wayne 45

Dayton 72, Richmond 54

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Drake 83, S. Illinois 54

Green Bay 80, Ill.-Chicago 56

IUPUI 72, Youngstown St. 65

Loyola of Chicago 67, Evansville 49

Missouri St. 69, Illinois St. 52

N. Iowa 73, Bradley 72

Oakland 83, Milwaukee 82, OT

Saint Louis 66, VCU 50

UMKC 69, Nebraska-Omaha 59

W. Illinois 85, Denver 68

SOUTHWEST

North Texas 76, Southern Miss. 55

Rice 64, W. Kentucky 55

Texas State 66, Texas-Arlington 45

UALR 70, Arkansas St. 63

FAR WEST

Cal Poly 70, Cal St.-Fullerton 65, OT

New Mexico St. 64, Seattle 49

UC Davis 67, Long Beach St. 52

UCLA 69, Utah 58

Utah Valley 63, Grand Canyon 51

Washington 50, Arizona St. 35

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 AWS Florida Innovation Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mount Etna erupts near aircraft from Naval Air Station Sigonella