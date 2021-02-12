Friday, Feb. 12
EAST
Delaware 68, Drexel 60
Fordham 51, Saint Joseph’s 36
George Washington 63, Duquesne 45
Quinnipiac 67, Fairfield 55
UConn 64, Georgetown 40
SOUTH
FAU 72, UTSA 59
High Point 103, Radford 73
La Salle 55, Davidson 46
Longwood 94, Charleston Southern 48
Louisiana Tech 75, UAB 51
Murray St. 81, SE Missouri 79
St. Bonaventure 72, George Mason 62
UT Martin 56, Austin Peay 51
UTEP 76, FIU 64
Wright St. 66, N. Kentucky 50
MIDWEST
California Baptist 82, Rio Grande 61
Cleveland St. 68, Fort Wayne 45
Dayton 72, Richmond 54
Drake 83, S. Illinois 54
Green Bay 80, Ill.-Chicago 56
IUPUI 72, Youngstown St. 65
Loyola of Chicago 67, Evansville 49
Missouri St. 69, Illinois St. 52
N. Iowa 73, Bradley 72
Oakland 83, Milwaukee 82, OT
Saint Louis 66, VCU 50
UMKC 69, Nebraska-Omaha 59
W. Illinois 85, Denver 68
SOUTHWEST
North Texas 76, Southern Miss. 55
Rice 64, W. Kentucky 55
Texas State 66, Texas-Arlington 45
UALR 70, Arkansas St. 63
FAR WEST
Cal Poly 70, Cal St.-Fullerton 65, OT
New Mexico St. 64, Seattle 49
UC Davis 67, Long Beach St. 52
UCLA 69, Utah 58
Utah Valley 63, Grand Canyon 51
Washington 50, Arizona St. 35
