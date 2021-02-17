Wednesday, Feb. 17
EAST
Ball St. 76, Buffalo 63
Boston U. 71, Holy Cross 53
Bryant 83, Merrimack 80, OT
Fairfield 63, Iona 56
Maryland 103, Illinois 58
Navy 55, Lafayette 53
Quinnipiac 84, Siena 63
Rutgers 83, Minnesota 56
UConn 77, St. John’s 32
SOUTH
South Florida 69, Cincinnati 65, OT
UCF 63, Tulane 61
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 76, Cent. Michigan 67
DePaul 83, Xavier 75
Miami (Ohio) 62, Toledo 60
Nebraska 71, Northwestern 64
W. Michigan 71, Kent St. 58
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma St. 59, Kansas St. 46
Temple 68, Tulsa 46
