Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 3:00 pm
Wednesday, Feb. 17

EAST

Ball St. 76, Buffalo 63

Boston U. 71, Holy Cross 53

Bryant 83, Merrimack 80, OT

Fairfield 63, Iona 56

Maryland 103, Illinois 58

Navy 55, Lafayette 53

Quinnipiac 84, Siena 63

Rutgers 83, Minnesota 56

UConn 77, St. John’s 32

SOUTH

South Florida 69, Cincinnati 65, OT

UCF 63, Tulane 61

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 76, Cent. Michigan 67

DePaul 83, Xavier 75

Miami (Ohio) 62, Toledo 60

Nebraska 71, Northwestern 64

W. Michigan 71, Kent St. 58

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. 59, Kansas St. 46

Temple 68, Tulsa 46

___

