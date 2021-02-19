Trending:
Sports News

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

Friday, Feb. 19

EAST

LIU 63, CCSU 50

SOUTH

Chattanooga 57, UNC-Greensboro 41

FIU 59, Southern Miss. 58, OT

Furman 54, W. Carolina 45

High Point 79, Hampton 55

Longwood 84, Gardner-Webb 80

Mercer 54, Wofford 47

Richmond 68, Saint Joseph’s 58

South Alabama 56, Appalachian St. 51

Troy 79, Georgia St. 60

UAB 74, Old Dominion 61

UNC-Asheville 61, Winthrop 37

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 76, Youngstown St. 73

Denver 63, UMKC 55

Evansville 57, Valparaiso 43

Fort Wayne 71, Robert Morris 67

Green Bay 66, Wright St. 62

Illinois St. 76, Drake 68

Marquette 65, Villanova 57

Milwaukee 58, Ill.-Chicago 35

Missouri St. 62, Bradley 56

N. Iowa 78, Loyola of Chicago 51

Nebraska-Omaha 73, North Dakota 61

Oakland 84, N. Kentucky 81

S. Dakota St. 86, N. Dakota St. 78

S. Illinois 84, Indiana St. 69

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 84, Mississippi 74

FAR WEST

Air Force 59, Colorado Christian 32

Arizona 59, California 50

Cal Poly 55, Long Beach St. 44

California Baptist 81, Grand Canyon 77, OT

Colorado 60, Washington St. 57

New Mexico St. 65, Utah Valley 62

Oregon St. 77, Southern Cal 52

Rio Grande 84, Seattle 74

UC Irvine 71, Cal St.-Fullerton 58

UC San Diego 63, UC Riverside 59

UC Santa Barbara 77, CS Bakersfield 63

UCLA 83, Oregon 56

___

