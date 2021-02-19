Friday, Feb. 19
EAST
LIU 63, CCSU 50
SOUTH
Chattanooga 57, UNC-Greensboro 41
FIU 59, Southern Miss. 58, OT
Furman 54, W. Carolina 45
High Point 79, Hampton 55
Longwood 84, Gardner-Webb 80
Mercer 54, Wofford 47
Richmond 68, Saint Joseph’s 58
South Alabama 56, Appalachian St. 51
Troy 79, Georgia St. 60
UAB 74, Old Dominion 61
UNC-Asheville 61, Winthrop 37
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 76, Youngstown St. 73
Denver 63, UMKC 55
Evansville 57, Valparaiso 43
Fort Wayne 71, Robert Morris 67
Green Bay 66, Wright St. 62
Illinois St. 76, Drake 68
Marquette 65, Villanova 57
Milwaukee 58, Ill.-Chicago 35
Missouri St. 62, Bradley 56
N. Iowa 78, Loyola of Chicago 51
Nebraska-Omaha 73, North Dakota 61
Oakland 84, N. Kentucky 81
S. Dakota St. 86, N. Dakota St. 78
S. Illinois 84, Indiana St. 69
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 84, Mississippi 74
FAR WEST
Air Force 59, Colorado Christian 32
Arizona 59, California 50
Cal Poly 55, Long Beach St. 44
California Baptist 81, Grand Canyon 77, OT
Colorado 60, Washington St. 57
New Mexico St. 65, Utah Valley 62
Oregon St. 77, Southern Cal 52
Rio Grande 84, Seattle 74
UC Irvine 71, Cal St.-Fullerton 58
UC San Diego 63, UC Riverside 59
UC Santa Barbara 77, CS Bakersfield 63
UCLA 83, Oregon 56
___
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments