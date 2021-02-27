On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
February 27, 2021 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

Sunday, Feb. 28

EAST

NC State 68, Syracuse 61

Rutgers 60, Penn St. 55

SOUTH

Florida St. 59, Wake Forest 51

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Georgia 95, Florida 80

Mississippi 73, Kentucky 69

MIDWEST

Xavier 58, Georgetown 48

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary