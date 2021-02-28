Women’s Conference Tournament Glances

|Times EST (through March 13)
|America East Conference
|Quarterfinals
|Sunday, Feb. 28
UMass Lowell 72, NJIT 52
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 5 p.m.
|Semifinal
|Sunday, March 7
Lowest remaining seed at Maine, 1 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Stony Brook, 3 p.m.
|Championship
|Friday, March 12
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
|Horizon League
|First Round
|Thursday, Feb. 25
Cleveland St. 69, Illinois-Chicago 43
Youngstown St. 62, Fort Wayne 59
N. Kentucky 68, Robert Morris 54
|Quarterfinals
|Tuesday, March 2
N. Kentucky at Wright St., 2 p.m.
IUPUI at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
|At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|Indianapolis
|Semifinals
|Monday, March 8
Wright St.-N. Kentucky winner vs. Oakland-IUPUI winner, 11 a.m.
Green Bay-Cleveland St. winner vs. Milwaukee-Youngstown St. winner, 2 p.m.
|Championship
|Tuesday, March 9
Semifinal winners, Noon
