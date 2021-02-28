On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Women’s Conference Tournament Glances

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 4:27 pm
< a min read
      
Times EST (through March 13)
Times EDT (March 14)
America East Conference
Quarterfinals
Sunday, Feb. 28

UMass Lowell 72, NJIT 52

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 5 p.m.

Semifinal
Sunday, March 7

Lowest remaining seed at Maine, 1 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Stony Brook, 3 p.m.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.
Championship
Friday, March 12

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Horizon League
First Round
Thursday, Feb. 25

Cleveland St. 69, Illinois-Chicago 43

Youngstown St. 62, Fort Wayne 59

N. Kentucky 68, Robert Morris 54

Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 2

N. Kentucky at Wright St., 2 p.m.

IUPUI at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.
At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Indianapolis
Semifinals
Monday, March 8

Wright St.-N. Kentucky winner vs. Oakland-IUPUI winner, 11 a.m.

Green Bay-Cleveland St. winner vs. Milwaukee-Youngstown St. winner, 2 p.m.

Championship
Tuesday, March 9

Semifinal winners, Noon

<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary