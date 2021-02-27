On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Wooten hits winning 3 at buzzer, Elon beats UNC Wilmington

By The Associated Press
February 27, 2021 8:52 pm
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Darius Burford scored 23 points and Kris Wooten sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer as Elon narrowly defeated UNC Wilmington 80-77 on Saturday night.

Hunter McIntosh had 17 points for Elon (7-8, 4-7 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its fourth consecutive game. Ikenna Ndugba added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Wooten finished with 12 points.

Joe Pridgen scored a season-high 21 points for the Seahawks (7-9, 1-6), who have now lost four consecutive games. Ty Gadsden added 20 points, and Mike Okauru had 12 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

