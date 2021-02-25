Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Wright lifts SIU-Edwardsville over UT Martin 66-53

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 8:36 pm
< a min read
      

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Shamar Wright scored 17 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville defeated UT Martin 66-53 on Thursday. Lamar Wright and Mike Adewunmi added 16 points each for the Cougars. Wright had 10 rebounds and four blocks, while Adewunmi posted nine rebounds. He had seven turnovers but no assists.

Desmond Polk had 10 points for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (9-15, 7-11 Ohio Valley Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak.

Jaron Williams had 20 points for the Skyhawks (7-16, 5-14), who have now lost five games in a row. Eman Sertovic added six rebounds. Anthony Thomas had six rebounds.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks for the season. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville defeated UT Martin 76-60 on Jan. 30.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species