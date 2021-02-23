Trending:
WTA Adelaide Results

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 6:36 am
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $565,530

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Belinda Bencic (2), Switzerland, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-1, 6-3.

Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, vs. Wang Qiang (8), China, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Astra Sharma and Destanee Aiava, Australia, 7-6 (6), 7-5.

