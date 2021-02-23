WTA Adelaide Results

Wednesday
At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Adelaide, Australia
Purse: $565,530
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-4, 6-1.
Belinda Bencic (2), Switzerland, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-1, 6-3.
Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, vs. Wang Qiang (8), China, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Astra Sharma and Destanee Aiava, Australia, 7-6 (6), 7-5.
