WTA Adelaide Results

Thursday
At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Adelaide, Australia
Purse: $565,530
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-5.
Coco Gauff, United States, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Abbie Myers and Ivana Popovic, Australia, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 10-7.
Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Lizette Cabrera and Maddison Inglis, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.
Sabrina Santamaria and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, def. Zheng Saisai and Duan Ying-Ying (2), China, 7-5, 6-3.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments