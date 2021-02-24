Trending:
WTA Adelaide Results

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 10:19 pm
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $565,530

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-5.

Coco Gauff, United States, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Abbie Myers and Ivana Popovic, Australia, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 10-7.

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Lizette Cabrera and Maddison Inglis, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Sabrina Santamaria and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, def. Zheng Saisai and Duan Ying-Ying (2), China, 7-5, 6-3.

