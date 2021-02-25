WTA Adelaide Results

Friday
At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Adelaide, Australia
Purse: $565,530
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Iga Swiatek (5), Poland, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Sabrina Santamaria and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-1, 6-2.
