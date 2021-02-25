Trending:
Sports News

WTA Adelaide Results

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 6:12 am
Friday

At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $565,530

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Iga Swiatek (5), Poland, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Sabrina Santamaria and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Sports News

