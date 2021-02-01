WTA Gippsland Trophy Results

Tuesday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $442,020
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Gippsland Trophy at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Elise Mertens (7), Belgium, def. Mayo Hibi, Japan, 6-2, 6-2.
Johanna Konta (5), Britain, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-2, 6-3.
Caroline Garcia (12), France, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-4, 6-4.
Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Coco Gauff (14), United States, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Aryna Sabalenka (4), Belarus, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.
Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Polona Hercog (15), Slovenia, 6-4, 6-3.
Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-2, 6-2.
Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
Laura Siegemund (16), Germany, def. Destanee Aiava, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.
Iga Swiatek (6), Poland, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 32
Abbie Myers and Ivana Popovic, Australia, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, 6-1, 6-2.
Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Yaroslava Shvedova and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-2.
Simona Halep, Romania, and Daria Gavrilova, Australia, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-2.
Veronika Kudermetova and Anna Blinkova (8), Russia, def. Alison Riske, United States, and Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-1, 2-6, 10-7.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Monica Niculescu and Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Elise Mertens (4), Belgium, 6-3, 6-3.
Alize Cornet, France, and Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani (6), Brazil, 6-3, 6-1.
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, vs. Astra Sharma and Destanee Aiava, Australia, 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.
Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund (7), Germany, vs. Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
