Sports News

WTA Gippsland Trophy Results

By The Associated Press
February 1, 2021 7:38 pm
1 min read
      

Tuesday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: $442,020

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Gippsland Trophy at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Elise Mertens (7), Belgium, def. Mayo Hibi, Japan, 6-2, 6-2.

Johanna Konta (5), Britain, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Caroline Garcia (12), France, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-4, 6-4.

Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Coco Gauff (14), United States, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Aryna Sabalenka (4), Belarus, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.

Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Polona Hercog (15), Slovenia, 6-4, 6-3.

Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-2, 6-2.

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Laura Siegemund (16), Germany, def. Destanee Aiava, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Iga Swiatek (6), Poland, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Abbie Myers and Ivana Popovic, Australia, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, 6-1, 6-2.

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Yaroslava Shvedova and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-2.

Simona Halep, Romania, and Daria Gavrilova, Australia, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-2.

Veronika Kudermetova and Anna Blinkova (8), Russia, def. Alison Riske, United States, and Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-1, 2-6, 10-7.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Monica Niculescu and Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Elise Mertens (4), Belgium, 6-3, 6-3.

Alize Cornet, France, and Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani (6), Brazil, 6-3, 6-1.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, vs. Astra Sharma and Destanee Aiava, Australia, 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund (7), Germany, vs. Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

