WTA Grampians Trophy Results

Friday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $247,020
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Grampians Trophy at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Belinda Bencic (2), Switzerland, 7-5, 6-2.
Maria Sakkari (5), Greece, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 6-2, 6-2.
Victoria Azarenka (3), Belarus, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 1-6, 11-9.
Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Elena Rybakina (4), Kazakhstan, 4-6, 6-2, 10-6.
Ann Li, United States, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.
Angelique Kerber (8), Germany, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 6-4, 6-4.
Jennifer Brady (7), United States, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-4.
Anett Kontaveit (6), Estonia, vs. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, 7-5, 7-5.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments