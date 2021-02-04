On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
WTA Grampians Trophy Results

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 8:35 pm
Friday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: $247,020

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Grampians Trophy at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Belinda Bencic (2), Switzerland, 7-5, 6-2.

Maria Sakkari (5), Greece, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 6-2, 6-2.

Victoria Azarenka (3), Belarus, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 1-6, 11-9.

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Elena Rybakina (4), Kazakhstan, 4-6, 6-2, 10-6.

Ann Li, United States, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Angelique Kerber (8), Germany, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 6-4, 6-4.

Jennifer Brady (7), United States, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-4.

Anett Kontaveit (6), Estonia, vs. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, 7-5, 7-5.

