WTA Grampians Trophy Results

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 7:23 pm
Saturday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: $247,020

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Grampians Trophy at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Anett Kontaveit (6), Estonia, def. Victoria Azarenka (3), Belarus, walkover.

Maria Sakkari (5), Greece, def. Angelique Kerber (8), Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Jennifer Brady (7), United States, def. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Ann Li, United States, vs. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-3, 6-1.

