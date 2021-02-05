WTA Grampians Trophy Results

Saturday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $247,020
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Grampians Trophy at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Anett Kontaveit (6), Estonia, def. Victoria Azarenka (3), Belarus, walkover.
Maria Sakkari (5), Greece, def. Angelique Kerber (8), Germany, 6-4, 6-2.
Jennifer Brady (7), United States, def. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Ann Li, United States, vs. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-3, 6-1.
