WTA Yarra Valley Classic Results

Saturday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $442,020
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Yarra Valley Classic at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Serena Williams (5), United States, walkover.
Garbine Muguruza (6), Spain, def. Marketa Vondrousova (8), Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-0.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Zheng Saisai and Duan Ying-Ying (4), China, 0-6, 6-2, 10-5.
Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (3), Japan, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (2), Netherlands, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 13-11.
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (3), Japan, vs. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.
