Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

WTA Yarra Valley Classic Results

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 6:04 pm
< a min read
      

Saturday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: $442,020

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Yarra Valley Classic at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Serena Williams (5), United States, walkover.

Garbine Muguruza (6), Spain, def. Marketa Vondrousova (8), Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-0.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Zheng Saisai and Duan Ying-Ying (4), China, 0-6, 6-2, 10-5.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (3), Japan, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (2), Netherlands, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 13-11.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (3), Japan, vs. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 Geodesign Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy and Turkish Navy conduct joint exercises in the Black Sea