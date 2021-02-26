Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Wynter, Bickerstaff lead Drexel over James Madison 84-78

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 6:58 pm
< a min read
      

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Camren Wynter had 18 points as Drexel defeated James Madison 84-78 on Friday.

T.J. Bickerstaff added 16 points with eight rebounds, Mate Okros chipped in 15, and James Butler had 13 points and nine rebounds for Drexel (9-7, 4-5 Colonial Athletic Association).

Vado Morse had 25 points and six assists for the Dukes (13-6, 8-2), whose seven-game winning streak was snapped. Jalen Hodge added 16 points and Zach Jacobs had 11.

The Dragons leveled the season series against the Dukes. James Madison defeated Drexel 73-64 on Jan. 31.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species