Wyoming 79, New Mexico 67

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 11:20 pm
WYOMING (11-9)

Ike 4-7 2-3 10, Dusell 3-7 0-0 8, Maldonado 5-9 4-5 14, Marble 5-8 4-6 15, Williams 4-9 6-7 15, Jeffries 3-9 0-0 9, Thompson 2-6 0-0 6, Oden 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-57 16-21 79.

NEW MEXICO (5-13)

Matos 1-2 0-2 2, Kuac 0-5 2-3 2, Marin 1-3 0-0 3, Singleton 1-5 0-2 2, Maluach 11-19 7-9 30, Brown 2-5 1-2 5, Francis 3-5 2-4 8, Manuel 4-9 0-0 9, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Wegscheider 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-58 12-22 67.

Halftime_Wyoming 41-24. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 9-26 (Jeffries 3-8, Dusell 2-5, Thompson 2-6, Marble 1-1, Williams 1-4, Maldonado 0-2), New Mexico 3-9 (Maluach 1-1, Marin 1-1, Manuel 1-2, Francis 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Singleton 0-1, Kuac 0-2). Fouled Out_Singleton. Rebounds_Wyoming 31 (Maldonado 16), New Mexico 25 (Kuac 7). Assists_Wyoming 12 (Maldonado 6), New Mexico 10 (Marin, Francis 3). Total Fouls_Wyoming 19, New Mexico 19.

