Wyoming 83, New Mexico 74, OT

WYOMING (10-9)
Ike 1-3 3-4 5, Dusell 6-14 0-1 14, Maldonado 4-11 2-2 11, Marble 2-6 7-9 12, Williams 5-15 4-9 17, Thompson 5-8 0-0 14, Jeffries 4-8 0-0 10, Oden 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 16-25 83.
NEW MEXICO (5-12)
Manuel 2-7 0-3 4, Matos 2-3 2-4 6, Singleton 4-9 3-8 13, Wegscheider 0-0 0-0 0, Maluach 7-16 3-7 17, Francis 3-6 0-0 7, Marin 5-8 0-0 13, Brown 3-3 2-2 8, Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Kuac 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 27-57 13-28 74.
Halftime_Wyoming 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 13-35 (Thompson 4-7, Williams 3-5, Jeffries 2-6, Dusell 2-10, Marble 1-3, Maldonado 1-4), New Mexico 7-19 (Marin 3-4, Singleton 2-4, Francis 1-1, Johnson 1-4, Kuac 0-1, Manuel 0-2, Maluach 0-3). Fouled Out_Singleton. Rebounds_Wyoming 40 (Marble 12), New Mexico 40 (Maluach 12). Assists_Wyoming 14 (Williams 5), New Mexico 15 (Singleton 4). Total Fouls_Wyoming 23, New Mexico 23.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments