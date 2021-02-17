Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Wyoming 83, New Mexico 74, OT

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 10:20 pm
< a min read
      

WYOMING (10-9)

Ike 1-3 3-4 5, Dusell 6-14 0-1 14, Maldonado 4-11 2-2 11, Marble 2-6 7-9 12, Williams 5-15 4-9 17, Thompson 5-8 0-0 14, Jeffries 4-8 0-0 10, Oden 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 16-25 83.

NEW MEXICO (5-12)

Manuel 2-7 0-3 4, Matos 2-3 2-4 6, Singleton 4-9 3-8 13, Wegscheider 0-0 0-0 0, Maluach 7-16 3-7 17, Francis 3-6 0-0 7, Marin 5-8 0-0 13, Brown 3-3 2-2 8, Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Kuac 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 27-57 13-28 74.

Halftime_Wyoming 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 13-35 (Thompson 4-7, Williams 3-5, Jeffries 2-6, Dusell 2-10, Marble 1-3, Maldonado 1-4), New Mexico 7-19 (Marin 3-4, Singleton 2-4, Francis 1-1, Johnson 1-4, Kuac 0-1, Manuel 0-2, Maluach 0-3). Fouled Out_Singleton. Rebounds_Wyoming 40 (Marble 12), New Mexico 40 (Maluach 12). Assists_Wyoming 14 (Williams 5), New Mexico 15 (Singleton 4). Total Fouls_Wyoming 23, New Mexico 23.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 NatCon 2021
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 Manage Azure Identities and Governance
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing