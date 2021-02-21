Trending:
Xavier 63, Butler 51

By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 9:19 pm
BUTLER (7-13)

David 2-6 0-0 5, Golden 4-10 2-2 10, Bolden 5-10 0-0 12, Harris 3-15 6-6 14, Tate 3-16 0-0 6, Wilmoth 1-4 1-2 4, Mulloy 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 18-61 9-12 51.

XAVIER (12-4)

Carter 4-7 2-2 10, Freemantle 5-9 7-11 17, N.Johnson 2-10 0-0 4, Jones 5-8 2-3 13, Scruggs 1-6 0-0 2, Odom 3-6 2-3 8, Kunkel 0-3 0-0 0, Tandy 2-4 0-0 5, Wilcher 0-0 0-0 0, Ramsey 2-2 0-1 4. Totals 24-55 13-20 63.

Halftime_Xavier 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Butler 6-31 (Bolden 2-6, Harris 2-8, David 1-4, Wilmoth 1-4, Golden 0-1, Tate 0-8), Xavier 2-19 (Jones 1-2, Tandy 1-3, Scruggs 0-1, Carter 0-2, Kunkel 0-2, Freemantle 0-3, N.Johnson 0-6). Rebounds_Butler 40 (Golden 12), Xavier 36 (Jones 11). Assists_Butler 11 (Harris 6), Xavier 16 (Scruggs 6). Total Fouls_Butler 18, Xavier 15. A_922 (10,250).

