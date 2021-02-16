On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Yankees partner with CUNY to increase diverse hiring

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 10:22 am
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees are partnering with the City University of New York to identify students and alumni for career and business opportunities with the team.

The Yankees said Tuesday they began a diversity and inclusion committee in September that includes Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, retired pitcher CC Sabathia and film director Spike Lee. Also, staff hitting coach Marcus Thames, bullpen coach Mike Harkey and senior director of player development Kevin Reese.

CUNY students will have access to the Yankees’ sport management mentoring program.

The committee, in concert with an array of community groups, wants to promote team diversity and knock down barriers in education, economic development and health and wellness.

Yankees executives involved in the program include chairman Hal Steinbrenner, president Randy Levine and general manager Brian Cashman.

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB

