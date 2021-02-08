On Air: Meet the Press
Youngstown St. 60, Rochester College 50

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 3:04 pm
ROCHESTER COLLEGE (0-1)

Walker 5-14 6-9 17, Campbell 1-3 0-0 2, Holly 3-14 0-0 6, Johnson 5-9 1-2 14, Kline 0-5 1-2 1, Cukaj 3-5 0-0 8, Robinson 0-2 1-2 1, Gallinari 0-2 1-2 1, Pitts 0-0 0-0 0, Eling 0-0 0-0 0, Fleming 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-54 10-17 50.

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (11-10)

Akuchie 6-7 3-4 16, Bohannon 4-12 0-0 8, Covington 2-6 0-0 4, Hunter 2-5 0-0 5, Quisenberry 3-12 5-5 12, Vargo 4-6 2-2 11, Hamperian 0-5 0-0 0, Ogoro 0-2 0-0 0, Dunn 1-4 0-0 2, Bentley 1-2 0-0 2, Kelley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 10-11 60.

Halftime_Youngstown St. 27-21. 3-Point Goals_Rochester College 6-25 (Johnson 3-6, Cukaj 2-4, Walker 1-4, Campbell 0-1, Gallinari 0-1, Kline 0-3, Holly 0-6), Youngstown St. 4-14 (Akuchie 1-2, Hunter 1-2, Quisenberry 1-3, Vargo 1-3, Covington 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Kelley 0-1, Ogoro 0-1). Rebounds_Rochester College 40 (Walker 11), Youngstown St. 30 (Bohannon 9). Assists_Rochester College 8 (Campbell 4), Youngstown St. 11 (Quisenberry 5). Total Fouls_Rochester College 14, Youngstown St. 16. A_300 (6,300).

