Youngstown St. 70, Robert Morris 66, OT

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (10-10)
Akuchie 3-10 5-6 11, Bohannon 7-17 1-3 15, Covington 4-6 6-9 15, Hunter 1-4 0-0 2, Quisenberry 7-17 6-7 21, Vargo 2-3 0-0 6, Hamperian 0-1 0-0 0, Ogoro 0-0 0-0 0, Kelley 0-4 0-0 0, Dunn 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 18-25 70.
ROBERT MORRIS (3-11)
Bain 2-6 1-2 5, Farris 2-4 0-0 6, Treacy 1-10 0-0 3, J.Williams 3-11 0-1 7, Bramah 7-16 3-4 17, T.Williams 7-13 1-2 16, Wilbon 2-4 1-2 5, Spear 2-4 0-0 4, Cheeks 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 27-69 6-11 66.
Halftime_Youngstown St. 34-27. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 4-16 (Vargo 2-3, Covington 1-1, Quisenberry 1-5, Dunn 0-1, Hamperian 0-1, Kelley 0-1, Akuchie 0-2, Hunter 0-2), Robert Morris 6-25 (Farris 2-3, Cheeks 1-1, T.Williams 1-3, J.Williams 1-6, Treacy 1-7, Spear 0-1, Bain 0-4). Fouled Out_Bramah, Spear. Rebounds_Youngstown St. 46 (Akuchie 24), Robert Morris 40 (Bramah 16). Assists_Youngstown St. 6 (Quisenberry 3), Robert Morris 14 (Treacy 4). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 17, Robert Morris 21.
