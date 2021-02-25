Trending:
Youngstown St. 74, Ill.-Chicago 58

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 9:58 pm
ILL.-CHICAGO (9-13)

Diggins 5-12 0-0 10, Howard 3-6 0-0 7, Ahale 1-3 0-0 3, Commander 4-8 0-0 11, Kirk 6-16 1-1 13, Mitchell 4-7 2-2 12, Bridges 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-53 3-3 58.

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (15-11)

Akuchie 7-13 0-0 16, Bohannon 7-11 1-3 15, Covington 3-10 3-3 10, Quisenberry 5-11 2-2 12, Rathan-Mayes 4-8 0-0 10, Ogoro 2-4 0-0 6, Hamperian 1-3 0-0 3, Hunter 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-62 6-8 74.

Halftime_Youngstown St. 35-25. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 7-20 (Commander 3-6, Mitchell 2-4, Ahale 1-3, Howard 1-3, Diggins 0-1, Kirk 0-3), Youngstown St. 8-23 (Ogoro 2-2, Rathan-Mayes 2-4, Akuchie 2-7, Hamperian 1-2, Covington 1-6, Bohannon 0-1, Quisenberry 0-1). Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 29 (Kirk, Mitchell 7), Youngstown St. 27 (Akuchie 10). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 9 (Kirk 4), Youngstown St. 12 (Bohannon 6). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 12, Youngstown St. 10.

