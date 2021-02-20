Youngstown St. 77, IUPUI 70

IUPUI (8-8)

Goss 7-13 7-9 21, Burk 8-20 7-10 24, Depersia 1-3 1-3 3, McClure 3-7 8-8 16, Minnett 1-10 0-0 3, LaStrap 0-4 0-0 0, Seay 1-5 0-0 3, Carrasco 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 23-30 70.

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (13-11)

Akuchie 3-5 0-0 6, Bohannon 9-16 5-6 23, Covington 3-5 3-3 11, Quisenberry 3-10 8-10 14, Rathan-Mayes 5-11 3-3 14, Hunter 1-3 0-0 2, Hamperian 1-1 2-2 4, Ogoro 1-1 0-0 2, Traore 0-0 0-0 0, Dunn 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-52 22-26 77.

Halftime_Youngstown St. 41-34. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 5-23 (McClure 2-3, Seay 1-3, Burk 1-5, Minnett 1-9, LaStrap 0-3), Youngstown St. 3-12 (Covington 2-4, Rathan-Mayes 1-4, Quisenberry 0-4). Fouled Out_Depersia. Rebounds_IUPUI 31 (Goss 15), Youngstown St. 32 (Akuchie 11). Assists_IUPUI 13 (Depersia, Minnett 4), Youngstown St. 8 (Quisenberry, Ogoro 2). Total Fouls_IUPUI 21, Youngstown St. 22.

