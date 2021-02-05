On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Youngstown St. 84, Robert Morris 78, OT

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 10:27 pm
YOUNGSTOWN ST. (9-10)

Akuchie 5-6 0-0 13, Bohannon 7-12 4-8 18, Covington 5-7 0-0 10, Hunter 0-2 2-2 2, Rathan-Mayes 0-3 4-4 4, Quisenberry 4-16 9-10 20, Ogoro 0-2 2-2 2, Hamperian 2-2 0-0 4, Kelley 3-4 0-0 8, Dunn 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 27-55 21-26 84.

ROBERT MORRIS (3-10)

Bain 3-6 0-0 7, Farris 0-9 0-0 0, Treacy 2-6 0-2 5, J.Williams 4-9 0-0 12, Bramah 9-16 2-2 20, Spear 6-9 4-4 17, Wilbon 1-4 0-0 2, Cheeks 6-8 0-1 12, T.Williams 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 32-71 6-9 78.

Halftime_Robert Morris 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 9-14 (Akuchie 3-4, Quisenberry 3-5, Kelley 2-2, Dunn 1-1, Covington 0-1, Hunter 0-1), Robert Morris 8-25 (J.Williams 4-6, Bain 1-2, Spear 1-3, Treacy 1-3, T.Williams 1-3, Cheeks 0-1, Farris 0-7). Fouled Out_Treacy. Rebounds_Youngstown St. 35 (Bohannon, Hamperian 7), Robert Morris 34 (Bramah 11). Assists_Youngstown St. 16 (Bohannon, Rathan-Mayes 5), Robert Morris 23 (J.Williams 9). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 16, Robert Morris 21.

