2021 Minnesota Boys’ State Tournament Glance

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 11:04 pm
2 min read
      
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 4A
Wednesday, March 31
Quarterfinal
At Osseo High School

Duluth East (16-3) vs. Wayzata (16-2), 4 p.m.

Maple Grove (12-9) vs. Champlin Park (21-0), 7 p.m.

At East Ridge High School

Rosemount (15-6) vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (16-5), 7 p.m.

At Hastings High School

Owatonna (17-3) vs. Shakopee (16-5), 7 p.m.

At Target Center
Thursday, April 8
Semifinal

Maple Grove-Champlin Park winner vs. Rosemount-Cretin Derham Hall winner, 6 p.m.

Owatonna-Shakopee winner vs. Duluth East-Wayzata winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 10
Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Class 3A
Wednesday, March 31
Quarterfinal
At St. Cloud Tech High School

Monticello (8-13) vs. Alexandria (20-1), 5 p.m.

Hibbing (16-3) vs. DeLaSalle (14-5), 7:30 p.m.

At Chanhassen High School

Richfield (15-4) vs. Mankato West (16-4), 6:30 p.m.

At Hastings High School

Byron (17-2) vs. Minnehaha Academy (17-1), 4:30 p.m.>

At Target Center
Thursday, April 8
Semifinal

Monticello-Alexandria winner vs. Richfield-Mankato West winner, 1 p.m.

Byron-Minnehaha Academy winner vs. Hibbing-DeLaSalle winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 10
Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Tuesday, March 30
At Alexandria High School

Fergus Falls 47, Annandale 44

Wednesday, March 31
At Osseo High School

Moose Lake/Willow River (18-3) vs. Minneapolis North (14-1), 1 p.m.

At Rochester Mayo High School

St. Croix Prep (20-1) vs. Caledonia (21-1), 7:30 p.m.

At Chanhassen High School

Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta (19-2) vs. Waseca (20-1), 4 p.m.

At Target Center
Wednesday, April 7
Semifinal

MLWR-Minneapolis North winner vs. St. Croix Prep-Caledonia winner, 2 p.m.

MACA-Waseca winner vs. Fergus Falls, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 10
Championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Class 1A
Wednesday, March 31
Quarterfinal
At Perham High School

Hancock (17-5) vs. Nevis (20-2), 5 p.m.

At Mankato East High School

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (19-3) vs. Central Minnesota Christian (18-4), 7:30 p.m.

At Rochester Mayo High School

Hayfield (18-4) vs. Legacy Christian Academy (20-1), 4:30 p.m.

At Pequout Lakes High School

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (19-3) vs. Deer River (20-2), 6 p.m.

At Target Center
Wednesday, April 7
Semifinal

Hancock-Nevis winner vs. SESM-CMC winner, 10 a.m.

Hayfield-Legacy Christian winner vs. BGMR-Deer River winner, noon

Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

