2021 Minnesota Boys’ State Tournament Glance

|BOYS BASKETBALL
|Class 4A
|Wednesday, March 31
|Quarterfinal
|At Osseo High School
Duluth East (16-3) vs. Wayzata (16-2), 4 p.m.
Maple Grove (12-9) vs. Champlin Park (21-0), 7 p.m.
|At East Ridge High School
Rosemount (15-6) vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (16-5), 7 p.m.
Owatonna (17-3) vs. Shakopee (16-5), 7 p.m.
|At Target Center
|Thursday, April 8
|Semifinal
Maple Grove-Champlin Park winner vs. Rosemount-Cretin Derham Hall winner, 6 p.m.
Owatonna-Shakopee winner vs. Duluth East-Wayzata winner, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, April 10
|Championship
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
|Class 3A
|Wednesday, March 31
|Quarterfinal
|At St. Cloud Tech High School
Monticello (8-13) vs. Alexandria (20-1), 5 p.m.
Hibbing (16-3) vs. DeLaSalle (14-5), 7:30 p.m.
|At Chanhassen High School
Richfield (15-4) vs. Mankato West (16-4), 6:30 p.m.
Byron (17-2) vs. Minnehaha Academy (17-1), 4:30 p.m.>
|At Target Center
|Thursday, April 8
|Semifinal
Monticello-Alexandria winner vs. Richfield-Mankato West winner, 1 p.m.
Byron-Minnehaha Academy winner vs. Hibbing-DeLaSalle winner, 3 p.m.
|Saturday, April 10
|Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
|Class 2A
|Quarterfinal
|Tuesday, March 30
|At Alexandria High School
Fergus Falls 47, Annandale 44
|Wednesday, March 31
|At Osseo High School
Moose Lake/Willow River (18-3) vs. Minneapolis North (14-1), 1 p.m.
|At Rochester Mayo High School
St. Croix Prep (20-1) vs. Caledonia (21-1), 7:30 p.m.
|At Chanhassen High School
Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta (19-2) vs. Waseca (20-1), 4 p.m.
|At Target Center
|Wednesday, April 7
|Semifinal
MLWR-Minneapolis North winner vs. St. Croix Prep-Caledonia winner, 2 p.m.
MACA-Waseca winner vs. Fergus Falls, 5 p.m.
|Saturday, April 10
|Championship
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
|Class 1A
|Wednesday, March 31
|Quarterfinal
|At Perham High School
Hancock (17-5) vs. Nevis (20-2), 5 p.m.
|At Mankato East High School
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (19-3) vs. Central Minnesota Christian (18-4), 7:30 p.m.
|At Rochester Mayo High School
Hayfield (18-4) vs. Legacy Christian Academy (20-1), 4:30 p.m.
|At Pequout Lakes High School
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (19-3) vs. Deer River (20-2), 6 p.m.
|At Target Center
|Wednesday, April 7
|Semifinal
Hancock-Nevis winner vs. SESM-CMC winner, 10 a.m.
Hayfield-Legacy Christian winner vs. BGMR-Deer River winner, noon
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
