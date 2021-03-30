On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

2021 NFL 17th game regular season opponents

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 5:32 pm
< a min read
      
(Dates and times to be determined)

The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season. The AFC was determined to be the home conference for the 17th game in 2021:

WEEK 18

Washington at Buffalo

N.Y. Giants at Miami

Dallas at New England

        Insight by ServiceNow: USCIS and IRS reveal how COVID drove a new approach to digital transformation in this free webinar.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets

Seattle at Pittsburgh

L.A. Rams at Baltimore

Arizona at Cleveland

San Francisco at Cincinnati

New Orleans at Tennessee

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis

Carolina at Houston

        Read more: Sports News

Atlanta at Jacksonville

Green Bay at Kansas City

Chicago at Las Vegas

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers

Detroit at Denver

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 NDIA Delaware Valley Presents: CMMC -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Alaska National Guard infantrywoman makes history by becoming the first infantry qualified woman in the organization