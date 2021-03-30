2021 NFL 17th game regular season opponents

|(Dates and times to be determined)
The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season. The AFC was determined to be the home conference for the 17th game in 2021:
Washington at Buffalo
N.Y. Giants at Miami
Dallas at New England
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets
Seattle at Pittsburgh
L.A. Rams at Baltimore
Arizona at Cleveland
San Francisco at Cincinnati
New Orleans at Tennessee
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis
Carolina at Houston
Atlanta at Jacksonville
Green Bay at Kansas City
Chicago at Las Vegas
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers
Detroit at Denver
