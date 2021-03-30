2021 NFL 17th game regular season opponents

(Dates and times to be determined)

The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season. The AFC was determined to be the home conference for the 17th game in 2021:

WEEK 18

Washington at Buffalo

N.Y. Giants at Miami

Dallas at New England

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets

Seattle at Pittsburgh

L.A. Rams at Baltimore

Arizona at Cleveland

San Francisco at Cincinnati

New Orleans at Tennessee

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis

Carolina at Houston

Atlanta at Jacksonville

Green Bay at Kansas City

Chicago at Las Vegas

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers

Detroit at Denver

