2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

|All Times EDT
|NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
|FIRST ROUND
|Group winners advance
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Antigua
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|4
|El Salvador
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Grenada
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Montserrat
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2
|U.S. Virgin Isl.
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Wednesday, March 24
|At Willemstad, Curaçao
Antigua and Barbuda 2, Montserrat 2
|Thursday, March 25
|At San Salvador, El Salvador
El Salvador 2, Grenada 0
|Saturday, March 27
|At St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands
Antigua and Barbuda 3, U.S. Virgin Islands 0
|Sunday, March 28
|At Willemstad, Curaçao
Montserrat 1, El Salvador 1
|Tuesday, March 30
|At St. George’s, Grenada
Grenada 1, U.S. Virgin Islands 0
|Wednesday, June 2
Montserrat vs. U.S. Virgin Islands
|Friday, June 4
Antigua and Barbuda vs. Grenada
|Saturday, June 5
U.S. Virgin Islands vs. El Salvador
|Tuesday, June 8
Grenada vs. Montserrat
El Salvador vs. Antigua and Barbuda
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Canada
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|1
|6
|Suriname
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|0
|6
|Bermuda
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|5
|3
|Aruba
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|11
|0
|Cayman Islands
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|14
|0
|Wednesday, March 24
|At Paramaribo, Suriname
Suriname 3, Cayman Islands 0
|Thursday, March 25
|At Orlando, Fla.
Canada 5, Bermuda 1
|Saturday, March 27
|At Bradenton, Fla.
Suriname 6, Aruba 0
|Sunday, March 28
|At Bradenton, Fla.
Cayman Islands vs. Canada, ppd.
|Monday, March 29
|At Bradenton, Fla.
Canada 11, Cayman Islands 0
|Tuesday, March 30
|At Prospect, Bermunda
Bermuda 5, Aruba 0
|Wednesday, June 2
Cayman Islands vs. Aruba
|Friday, June 4
Suriname vs. Bermuda
|Saturday, June 5
Aruba vs. Canada
|Tuesday, June 8
Bermuda vs. Cayman Islands
Canada vs. Suriname
|GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Curaçao
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|Guatemala
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|St. Vincent
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|3
|Cuba
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Brit. Virgin Is.
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|0
|Wednesday, March 24
|At Guatemala City
Guatemala 1, Cuba 0
|Thursday, March 25
|At Willemstad, Curaçao
Curaçao 5, St. Vincent and the Grenadines 0
|Saturday, March 27
|At Willemstad, Curaçao
Guatemala 3, British Virgin Islands 0
|Sunday, March 28
|At Guatemala City
Curaçao 2, Cuba 1
|Tuesday, March 30
|At Willemstad, Curaçao
St. Vincent and the Grenadines 3, British Virgin Islands 0
|Wednesday, June 2
Cuba vs. British Virgin Islands
|Friday, June 4
Guatemala vs. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
|Saturday, June 5
British Virgin Islands vs. Curaçao
|Tuesday, June 8
St. Vincent and the Grenadines vs. Cuba
Curaçao vs. Guatemala
|GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Dominican Rep.
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|6
|Panama
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|Barbados
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Dominica
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Anguilla
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|0
|Wednesday, March 24
|At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic 1, Dominica 0
|Thursday, March 25
|At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Panama 1, Barbados 0
|Saturday, March 27
|At Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Dominican Republic 6, Anguilla 0
|Sunday, March 28
|At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Panama 2, Dominica 1
|Tuesday, March 30
|At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Barbados 1, Anguilla 0
|Wednesday, June 2
Dominica vs. Anguilla
|Friday, June 4
Dominican Republic vs. Barbados
|Saturday, June 5
Anguilla vs. Panama
|Tuesday, June 8
Barbados vs. Dominica
Panama vs. Dominican Republic
|GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Nicaragua
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|3
|Haiti
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Belize
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|Turks and Caicos
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|12
|0
St. Lucia withdrew
|Thursday, March 25
|At Port-au-Prince, Haiti
Haiti 2, Belize 0
|Saturday, March 27
|At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Nicaragua 7 Turks and Caicos Islands 0
|Tuesday, March 30
|At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Belize 5, Turks and Caicos Islands 0
|Friday, June 4
Nicaragua vs. Belize
|Saturday, June 5
Turks and Caicos Islands vs. Haiti
|Tuesday, June 8
Haiti vs. Nicaragua
|GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|St. Kitts
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|6
|Trinidad
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|Guyana
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|3
|Puerto Rico
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Bahamas
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|0
|Wednesday, March 24
|At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
St. Kitts and Nevis 1, Puerto Rico 0
|Thursday, March 25
|At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Trinidad and Tobago 3, Guyana 0
|Saturday, March 27
|At Nassau, Bahamas
St. Kitts and Nevis 4, Bahamas 0
|Sunday, March 28
|At Mayaguez, Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico 1, Trinidad and Tobago 1
|Tuesday, March 30
|At Leonora, Guayana
Guyana 4, Bahamas 0
|Wednesday, June 2
Puerto Rico vs. Bahamas
|Friday, June 4
St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Guyana
|Saturday, June 5
Bahamas vs. Trinidad and Tobago
|Tuesday, June 8
Guyana vs. Puerto Rico
Trinidad vs. St. Kitts and Nevis
|EUROPE
|Winners qualify
|Second-place teams advance to European playoffs
|along with two best Nations League group winners that did not qualify
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portugal
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|7
|Serbia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|5
|7
|Luxembourg
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Ireland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|Azerbaijan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Wednesday, March 24
|At Turin, Italy
Portugal 1, Azerbaijan 0
|At Belgrade, Serbia
Serbia 3, Ireland 2
|Saturday, March 27
|At Dublin
Luxembourg 1, Ireland 0
|At Belgrade, Serbia
Serbia 2, Portugal 2
|Tuesday, March 30
|At Baku, Azerbaijan
Serbia 2, Azerbaijan 1
|At Luxembourg
Portugal 3, Luxembourg 1
___
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Spain
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|7
|Sweden
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|Greece
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Georgia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|Kosovo
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Thursday, March 25
|At Granada, Spain
Spain 1, Greece 1
|At Stockholm
Sweden 1, Georgia 0
|Sunday, March 28
|At Tblisi, Georgia
Spain 2, Georgia 1
|At Pristina, Kosovo
Sweden 3, Kosovo 0
|Wednesday, March 31
|At Thessaloniki, Greece
Greece 1, Georgia 1
|At Seville, Spain
Spain 3, Kosovo 1
___
|GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Italy
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|0
|9
|Switzerland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|Northern Ireland
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Bulgaria
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|1
|Lithuania
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Thursday, March 25
|At Sofia, Bulgaria
Switzerland 3, Bulgaria 1
|At Parma, Italy
Italy 2, Northern Ireland 0
|Sunday, March 28
|At Sofia, Bulgaria
Italy 2, Bulgaria 0
|At St. Gallen, Switzerland
Switzerland 1, Lithuania 0
|Wednesday, March 31
|At Vilnius, Lithuania
Italy 2, Lithuania 0
|At Belfast, Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland 0, Bulgaria 0
___
|GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|France
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|7
|Ukraine
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Finland
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Bosnia-Herz.
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Kazakhstan
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Wednesday, March 24
|At Saint-Denis, France
France 1, Ukraine 1
|Sunday, March 28
|At Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
|At Lviv, Ukraine
Ukraine 1, Finland 1
|Wednesday, March 31
|At Sarajevo, Bosnia
France 1, Bosnia-Herzegovina 0
|At Lviv, Ukraine
Ukraine 1, Kazakhstan 1
___
|GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Belgium
|3
|2
|1
|0
|12
|2
|7
|Czech Republic
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|4
|4
|Wales
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Belarus
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|10
|3
|Estonia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|9
|0
|Wednesday, March 24
|At Leuven, Belgium
Belgium 3, Wales 1
|At Tallinn, Estonia
Czech Republic 6, Estonia 2
|Saturday, March 27
|At Minsk, Belarus
Belarus 4, Estonia 2
|At Prague, Czech Republic
Czech Republic 1, Belgium 1
|Tuesday, March 30
|At Leuven, Belgium
Belgium 8, Belarus 0
|At Cardiff, Wales
Wales 1, Czech Republic 0
___
|GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Denmark
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|0
|9
|Scotland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|7
|3
|5
|Israel
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|4
|Austria
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|7
|4
|Faeroe Islands
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8
|1
|Moldova
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|13
|1
|Thursday, March 25
|At Tel Aviv, Israel
Denmark 2, Israel 0
|At Chisinau, Moldova
Moldova 1, Faeroe Islands 1
|At Glasgow, Scotland
Scotland 2, Austria 2
|Sunday, March 28
|At Herning, Denmark
Denmark 8, Moldova 0
|At Vienna
Austria 3, Faeroe Islands 1
|At Tel Aviv, Israel
Israel 1, Scotland 1
|Wednesday, March 31
|At Vienna
Denmark 4, Austria 0
|At Chisinau, Moldova
Israel 4, Moldova 1
|At Glasgow, Scotland
Scotland 4, Faeroe Islands 0
___
|GROUP G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Turkey
|3
|2
|1
|0
|10
|5
|7
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11
|4
|6
|Montenegro
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|6
|Norway
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|6
|Latvia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|7
|1
|Gibraltar
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|14
|0
|Wednesday, March 24
|At Istanbul
Turkey 4, Netherlands 2
|At Gibraltar
Gibraltar 0, Norway 3
|At Riga, Latvia
Montenegro 2, Latvia 1
|Saturday, March 27
|At Podgorica, Montenegro
Montenegro 4, Gibraltar 1
|At Malaga, Spain
Turkey 3, Norway 0
|At Amsterdam
Netherlands 2, Latvia 0
|Tuesday, March 30
|At Gibraltar
Netherlands 7, Gibraltar 0
|At Podgorica, Montenegro
Norway 1, Montenegro 0
|At Istanbul
Turkey 3, Latvia 3
___
|GROUP H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Croatia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|6
|Russia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|6
|Slovakia
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|5
|Cyprus
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Slovenia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Malta
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|8
|1
|Wednesday, March 24
|At Strovolos, Cyprus
Cyprus 0, Slovakia 0
|At Ta’Qali,, Malta
Russia 3,Malta 1
|At Ljubljana, Slovenia
Slovenia 1, Croatia 0
|Saturday, March 27
|At Sochi, Russia
Russia 2, Slovenia 1
|At Rijeka, Croatia
Croatia 1, Cyprus 0
|At Trnava, Slovakia
Slovakia 2, Malta 2
|Tuesday, March 30
|At Strovolos, Cyprus
Cyprus 1, Slovenia 0
|At Rijeka, Croatia
Croatia 3, Malta 0
|At Trnava, Slovakia
Slovakia 2, Russia 1
__
|GROUP I
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|England
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
|9
|Hungary
|3
|2
|1
|0
|10
|4
|7
|Albania
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Poland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|5
|4
|Andorra
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|0
|San Marino
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|10
|0
|Thursday, March 25
|At Andorra La Vella, Albania
Albania 1, Andorra 0
|At London
England 5, San Marino 0
|At Budapest, Hungary
Hungary 3, Poland 3
|Sunday, March 28
|At Andorra La Vella, Albania
England 2, Albania 0
|At Warsaw, Poland
Poland 3, Andorra 0
|At Serravalle, San Marino
Hungary 3, San Marino 0
|Wednesday, March 31
|At Andorra La Vella, Albania
Hungary 4, Andorra 1
|At London
England 2, Poland 1
|At Serravalle, San Marino
Albania 2, San Marino 0
___
|GROUP J
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Armenia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|2
|9
|North Macedonia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|4
|6
|Germany
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|2
|6
|Romania
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|3
|Iceland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|3
|Liechtenstein
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
|0
|Thursday, March 25
|At Duisburg, Germany
Germany 3, Iceland 0
|At Vadus, Liechtenstein
Armenia 1, Liechtenstein 0
|At Ploiesti, Romania
Romania 3, North Macedonia 2
|Sunday, March 28
|At Yerevan, Armenia
Armenia 2, Iceland 0
At Skopje, Macedonia
North Macedonia 5, Liechtenstein 0
|At Bucharest, Romania
Germany 1, Romania 0
|Wednesday, March 31
|At Yerevan, Armenia
Armenia 3, Romania 2
|At Duisburg, Germany
North Macedonia 2, Germany 1
|At Vadus, Liechtenstein
Iceland 4, Liechtenstein 1
|SOUTH AMERICA
|Top four teams qualify
|Fifth place advances to playoff
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Brazil
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|2
|12
|Argentina
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|2
|10
|Ecuador
|4
|3
|0
|1
|13
|6
|9
|Paraguay
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6
|5
|6
|Uruguay
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|7
|6
|Chile
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|4
|Colombia
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|11
|4
|Venezuela
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|6
|3
|Peru
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|10
|1
|Bolivia
|4
|0
|1
|3
|5
|12
|1
|Thursday, March 25
|At La Paz, Bolivia
Bolivia vs. Peru, ppd.
|At Caracas, Venezuela
Venezuela vs. Ecuador, ppd.
|At Santiago, Chile
Chile vs. Paraguay, ppd.
Friday, March 26
At Barranquilla, Colombia
Colombia vs. Brazil, ppd.
|At Santiago del Estero
Argentina vs. Uruguay, ppd.
|Tuesday, March 30
|At Quito, Ecuador
Ecuador vs. Chile, ppd.
|At Montevideo, Uruguay
Uruguay vs. Bolivia, ppd.
|At Asunción, Paraguay
Paraguay vs. Colombia, ppd.
|At Recife, Brazil
Brazil vs. Argentina, ppd.
|At Lima, Peru
Peru vs. Venezuela, ppd.
___
|ASIA
|SECOND ROUND
|Group winners and top four second-place teams advance
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Syria
|5
|5
|0
|0
|14
|4
|15
|China
|4
|2
|1
|1
|13
|2
|7
|Philippines
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|8
|7
|Maldives
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|10
|6
|Guam
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
|19
|0
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Australia
|4
|4
|0
|0
|16
|1
|12
|Kuwait
|5
|3
|1
|1
|17
|3
|10
|Jordan
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|2
|10
|Nepal
|5
|1
|0
|4
|2
|16
|3
|Taiwan
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
|25
|0
|GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Iraq
|5
|3
|2
|0
|9
|2
|11
|Bahrain
|5
|2
|3
|0
|3
|1
|9
|Iran
|4
|2
|0
|2
|17
|3
|6
|Hong Kong
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|5
|5
|Cambodia
|5
|0
|1
|4
|1
|22
|1
|GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Saudi Arabia
|5
|3
|2
|0
|13
|4
|11
|Uzbekistan
|5
|3
|0
|2
|12
|6
|9
|Singapore
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|10
|7
|Yemen
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|11
|5
|Palestine
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|10
|4
|Tuesday, March 30
|At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia 5, Palestine 0
|GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Qatar
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|1
|13
|Oman
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|4
|12
|Afghanistan
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|11
|4
|India
|5
|0
|3
|2
|3
|5
|3
|Bangladesh
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|8
|1
|GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Japan
|5
|5
|0
|0
|27
|0
|15
|Tajikistan
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|8
|10
|Kyrgyzstan
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|5
|7
|Myanmar
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|13
|6
|Mongolia
|7
|1
|0
|6
|2
|27
|3
|Thursday, March 25
|At Dushanbe, Tajikistan
Tajikistan 3, Mongolia 0
|Tuesday, March 30
|At Chiba, Japan
Japan 14, Mongolia 0
|GROUP G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Vietnam
|5
|3
|2
|0
|5
|1
|11
|Malaysia
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|6
|9
|Thailand
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|3
|8
|Utd Arab Emir.
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|6
|Indonesia
|5
|0
|0
|5
|3
|16
|0
|GROUP H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Turkmenistan
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|5
|9
|Lebanon
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|3
|8
|North Korea
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|3
|8
|South Korea
|4
|2
|1
|0
|10
|0
|7
|Sri Lanka
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|16
|0
|AFRICA
|SECOND ROUND
|Group winners advance
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Algeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burkina Faso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Djibouti
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Niger
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Equatorial Guinea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mauritania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tunisia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cape Verde
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Afr. Republic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liberia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ivory Coast
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mali
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Angola
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Egypt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gabon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Libya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ethiopia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zimbabwe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Republic of Congo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Senegal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Togo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP I
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Guinea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guinea-Bissau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morocco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sudan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP J
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Benin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dem. Rep. of Congo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Magadascar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
