2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

By The Associated Press
March 31, 2021 5:02 pm
7 min read
      
All Times EDT
NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
FIRST ROUND
Group winners advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Antigua 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
El Salvador 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Grenada 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
Montserrat 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
U.S. Virgin Isl. 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
Wednesday, March 24
At Willemstad, Curaçao

Antigua and Barbuda 2, Montserrat 2

Thursday, March 25
At San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador 2, Grenada 0

Saturday, March 27
At St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Antigua and Barbuda 3, U.S. Virgin Islands 0

Sunday, March 28
At Willemstad, Curaçao

Montserrat 1, El Salvador 1

Tuesday, March 30
At St. George’s, Grenada

Grenada 1, U.S. Virgin Islands 0

Wednesday, June 2

Montserrat vs. U.S. Virgin Islands

Friday, June 4

Antigua and Barbuda vs. Grenada

Saturday, June 5

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. El Salvador

Tuesday, June 8

Grenada vs. Montserrat

El Salvador vs. Antigua and Barbuda

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Canada 2 2 0 0 16 1 6
Suriname 2 2 0 0 9 0 6
Bermuda 2 1 0 1 6 5 3
Aruba 2 0 0 2 0 11 0
Cayman Islands 2 0 0 2 0 14 0
Wednesday, March 24
At Paramaribo, Suriname

Suriname 3, Cayman Islands 0

Thursday, March 25
At Orlando, Fla.

Canada 5, Bermuda 1

Saturday, March 27
At Bradenton, Fla.

Suriname 6, Aruba 0

Sunday, March 28
At Bradenton, Fla.

Cayman Islands vs. Canada, ppd.

Monday, March 29
At Bradenton, Fla.

Canada 11, Cayman Islands 0

Tuesday, March 30
At Prospect, Bermunda

Bermuda 5, Aruba 0

Wednesday, June 2

Cayman Islands vs. Aruba

Friday, June 4

Suriname vs. Bermuda

Saturday, June 5

Aruba vs. Canada

Tuesday, June 8

Bermuda vs. Cayman Islands

Canada vs. Suriname

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Curaçao 2 2 0 0 7 1 6
Guatemala 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
St. Vincent 2 1 0 1 3 5 3
Cuba 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Brit. Virgin Is. 2 0 0 2 0 6 0
Wednesday, March 24
At Guatemala City

Guatemala 1, Cuba 0

Thursday, March 25
At Willemstad, Curaçao

Curaçao 5, St. Vincent and the Grenadines 0

Saturday, March 27
At Willemstad, Curaçao

Guatemala 3, British Virgin Islands 0

Sunday, March 28
At Guatemala City

Curaçao 2, Cuba 1

Tuesday, March 30
At Willemstad, Curaçao

St. Vincent and the Grenadines 3, British Virgin Islands 0

Wednesday, June 2

Cuba vs. British Virgin Islands

Friday, June 4

Guatemala vs. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Saturday, June 5

British Virgin Islands vs. Curaçao

Tuesday, June 8

St. Vincent and the Grenadines vs. Cuba

Curaçao vs. Guatemala

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Dominican Rep. 2 2 0 0 7 0 6
Panama 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
Barbados 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Dominica 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Anguilla 2 0 0 2 0 7 0
Wednesday, March 24
At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic 1, Dominica 0

Thursday, March 25
At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Panama 1, Barbados 0

Saturday, March 27
At Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Dominican Republic 6, Anguilla 0

Sunday, March 28
At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Panama 2, Dominica 1

Tuesday, March 30
At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Barbados 1, Anguilla 0

Wednesday, June 2

Dominica vs. Anguilla

Friday, June 4

Dominican Republic vs. Barbados

Saturday, June 5

Anguilla vs. Panama

Tuesday, June 8

Barbados vs. Dominica

Panama vs. Dominican Republic

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Nicaragua 1 1 0 0 7 0 3
Haiti 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Belize 2 1 0 1 5 2 3
Turks and Caicos 2 0 0 2 0 12 0

St. Lucia withdrew

Thursday, March 25
At Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Haiti 2, Belize 0

Saturday, March 27
At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Nicaragua 7 Turks and Caicos Islands 0

Tuesday, March 30
At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Belize 5, Turks and Caicos Islands 0

Friday, June 4

Nicaragua vs. Belize

Saturday, June 5

Turks and Caicos Islands vs. Haiti

Tuesday, June 8

Haiti vs. Nicaragua

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
St. Kitts 2 2 0 0 5 0 6
Trinidad 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
Guyana 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
Puerto Rico 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Bahamas 2 0 0 2 0 8 0
Wednesday, March 24
At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

St. Kitts and Nevis 1, Puerto Rico 0

Thursday, March 25
At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Trinidad and Tobago 3, Guyana 0

Saturday, March 27
At Nassau, Bahamas

St. Kitts and Nevis 4, Bahamas 0

Sunday, March 28
At Mayaguez, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico 1, Trinidad and Tobago 1

Tuesday, March 30
At Leonora, Guayana

Guyana 4, Bahamas 0

Wednesday, June 2

Puerto Rico vs. Bahamas

Friday, June 4

St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Guyana

Saturday, June 5

Bahamas vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Tuesday, June 8

Guyana vs. Puerto Rico

Trinidad vs. St. Kitts and Nevis

EUROPE
Winners qualify
Second-place teams advance to European playoffs
along with two best Nations League group winners that did not qualify
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portugal 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
Serbia 3 2 1 0 7 5 7
Luxembourg 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Ireland 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
Azerbaijan 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Wednesday, March 24
At Turin, Italy

Portugal 1, Azerbaijan 0

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia 3, Ireland 2

Saturday, March 27
At Dublin

Luxembourg 1, Ireland 0

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia 2, Portugal 2

Tuesday, March 30
At Baku, Azerbaijan

Serbia 2, Azerbaijan 1

At Luxembourg

Portugal 3, Luxembourg 1

___

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Spain 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
Sweden 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
Greece 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
Georgia 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
Kosovo 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
Thursday, March 25
At Granada, Spain

Spain 1, Greece 1

At Stockholm

Sweden 1, Georgia 0

Sunday, March 28
At Tblisi, Georgia

Spain 2, Georgia 1

At Pristina, Kosovo

Sweden 3, Kosovo 0

Wednesday, March 31
At Thessaloniki, Greece

Greece 1, Georgia 1

At Seville, Spain

Spain 3, Kosovo 1

___

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Italy 3 3 0 0 6 0 9
Switzerland 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
Northern Ireland 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
Bulgaria 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
Lithuania 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Thursday, March 25
At Sofia, Bulgaria

Switzerland 3, Bulgaria 1

At Parma, Italy

Italy 2, Northern Ireland 0

Sunday, March 28
At Sofia, Bulgaria

Italy 2, Bulgaria 0

At St. Gallen, Switzerland

Switzerland 1, Lithuania 0

Wednesday, March 31
At Vilnius, Lithuania

Italy 2, Lithuania 0

At Belfast, Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland 0, Bulgaria 0

___

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
France 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
Ukraine 3 0 3 0 3 3 3
Finland 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
Bosnia-Herz. 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Kazakhstan 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Wednesday, March 24

At Helninki, FinlandFinland 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 2

At Saint-Denis, France

France 1, Ukraine 1

Sunday, March 28
At Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

France 2, Kazakhstan 0

At Lviv, Ukraine

Ukraine 1, Finland 1

Wednesday, March 31
At Sarajevo, Bosnia

France 1, Bosnia-Herzegovina 0

At Lviv, Ukraine

Ukraine 1, Kazakhstan 1

___

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Belgium 3 2 1 0 12 2 7
Czech Republic 3 1 1 1 7 4 4
Wales 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Belarus 2 1 0 1 4 10 3
Estonia 2 0 0 2 4 9 0
Wednesday, March 24
At Leuven, Belgium

Belgium 3, Wales 1

At Tallinn, Estonia

Czech Republic 6, Estonia 2

Saturday, March 27
At Minsk, Belarus

Belarus 4, Estonia 2

At Prague, Czech Republic

Czech Republic 1, Belgium 1

Tuesday, March 30
At Leuven, Belgium

Belgium 8, Belarus 0

At Cardiff, Wales

Wales 1, Czech Republic 0

___

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Denmark 3 3 0 0 14 0 9
Scotland 3 1 2 0 7 3 5
Israel 3 1 1 1 5 4 4
Austria 3 1 1 1 5 7 4
Faeroe Islands 3 0 1 2 2 8 1
Moldova 3 0 1 2 2 13 1
Thursday, March 25
At Tel Aviv, Israel

Denmark 2, Israel 0

At Chisinau, Moldova

Moldova 1, Faeroe Islands 1

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 2, Austria 2

Sunday, March 28
At Herning, Denmark

Denmark 8, Moldova 0

At Vienna

Austria 3, Faeroe Islands 1

At Tel Aviv, Israel

Israel 1, Scotland 1

Wednesday, March 31
At Vienna

Denmark 4, Austria 0

At Chisinau, Moldova

Israel 4, Moldova 1

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 4, Faeroe Islands 0

___

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Turkey 3 2 1 0 10 5 7
Netherlands 3 2 0 1 11 4 6
Montenegro 3 2 0 1 6 3 6
Norway 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
Latvia 3 0 1 2 4 7 1
Gibraltar 3 0 0 3 1 14 0
Wednesday, March 24
At Istanbul

Turkey 4, Netherlands 2

At Gibraltar

Gibraltar 0, Norway 3

At Riga, Latvia

Montenegro 2, Latvia 1

Saturday, March 27
At Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro 4, Gibraltar 1

At Malaga, Spain

Turkey 3, Norway 0

At Amsterdam

Netherlands 2, Latvia 0

Tuesday, March 30
At Gibraltar

Netherlands 7, Gibraltar 0

At Podgorica, Montenegro

Norway 1, Montenegro 0

At Istanbul

Turkey 3, Latvia 3

___

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Croatia 3 2 0 1 4 1 6
Russia 3 2 0 1 6 4 6
Slovakia 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
Cyprus 3 1 1 1 1 1 4
Slovenia 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
Malta 3 0 1 2 3 8 1
Wednesday, March 24
At Strovolos, Cyprus

Cyprus 0, Slovakia 0

At Ta’Qali,, Malta

Russia 3,Malta 1

At Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia 1, Croatia 0

Saturday, March 27
At Sochi, Russia

Russia 2, Slovenia 1

At Rijeka, Croatia

Croatia 1, Cyprus 0

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia 2, Malta 2

Tuesday, March 30
At Strovolos, Cyprus

Cyprus 1, Slovenia 0

At Rijeka, Croatia

Croatia 3, Malta 0

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia 2, Russia 1

__

GROUP I
GP W D L GF GA Pts
England 3 3 0 0 9 1 9
Hungary 3 2 1 0 10 4 7
Albania 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 7 5 4
Andorra 3 0 0 3 1 8 0
San Marino 3 0 0 3 0 10 0
Thursday, March 25
At Andorra La Vella, Albania

Albania 1, Andorra 0

At London

England 5, San Marino 0

At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary 3, Poland 3

Sunday, March 28
At Andorra La Vella, Albania

England 2, Albania 0

At Warsaw, Poland

Poland 3, Andorra 0

At Serravalle, San Marino

Hungary 3, San Marino 0

Wednesday, March 31
At Andorra La Vella, Albania

Hungary 4, Andorra 1

At London

England 2, Poland 1

At Serravalle, San Marino

Albania 2, San Marino 0

___

GROUP J
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Armenia 3 3 0 0 6 2 9
North Macedonia 3 2 0 1 9 4 6
Germany 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
Romania 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
Iceland 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
Liechtenstein 3 0 0 3 1 10 0
Thursday, March 25
At Duisburg, Germany

Germany 3, Iceland 0

At Vadus, Liechtenstein

Armenia 1, Liechtenstein 0

At Ploiesti, Romania

Romania 3, North Macedonia 2

Sunday, March 28
At Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia 2, Iceland 0

At Skopje, Macedonia

North Macedonia 5, Liechtenstein 0

At Bucharest, Romania

Germany 1, Romania 0

Wednesday, March 31
At Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia 3, Romania 2

At Duisburg, Germany

North Macedonia 2, Germany 1

At Vadus, Liechtenstein

Iceland 4, Liechtenstein 1

SOUTH AMERICA
Top four teams qualify
Fifth place advances to playoff
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Brazil 4 4 0 0 12 2 12
Argentina 4 3 1 0 6 2 10
Ecuador 4 3 0 1 13 6 9
Paraguay 4 1 3 0 6 5 6
Uruguay 4 2 0 2 7 7 6
Chile 4 1 1 2 6 6 4
Colombia 4 1 1 2 6 11 4
Venezuela 4 1 0 3 2 6 3
Peru 4 0 1 3 4 10 1
Bolivia 4 0 1 3 5 12 1
Thursday, March 25
At La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia vs. Peru, ppd.

At Caracas, Venezuela

Venezuela vs. Ecuador, ppd.

At Santiago, Chile

Chile vs. Paraguay, ppd.

Friday, March 26

At Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia vs. Brazil, ppd.

At Santiago del Estero

Argentina vs. Uruguay, ppd.

Tuesday, March 30
At Quito, Ecuador

Ecuador vs. Chile, ppd.

At Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay vs. Bolivia, ppd.

At Asunción, Paraguay

Paraguay vs. Colombia, ppd.

At Recife, Brazil

Brazil vs. Argentina, ppd.

At Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Venezuela, ppd.

___

ASIA
SECOND ROUND
Group winners and top four second-place teams advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Syria 5 5 0 0 14 4 15
China 4 2 1 1 13 2 7
Philippines 5 2 1 2 8 8 7
Maldives 5 2 0 3 6 10 6
Guam 5 0 0 5 2 19 0
GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Australia 4 4 0 0 16 1 12
Kuwait 5 3 1 1 17 3 10
Jordan 5 3 1 1 10 2 10
Nepal 5 1 0 4 2 16 3
Taiwan 5 0 0 5 2 25 0
GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Iraq 5 3 2 0 9 2 11
Bahrain 5 2 3 0 3 1 9
Iran 4 2 0 2 17 3 6
Hong Kong 5 1 2 2 3 5 5
Cambodia 5 0 1 4 1 22 1
GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Saudi Arabia 5 3 2 0 13 4 11
Uzbekistan 5 3 0 2 12 6 9
Singapore 5 2 1 2 7 10 7
Yemen 5 1 2 2 6 11 5
Palestine 6 1 1 4 3 10 4
Tuesday, March 30
At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia 5, Palestine 0

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Qatar 5 4 1 0 11 1 13
Oman 5 4 0 1 11 4 12
Afghanistan 5 1 1 3 2 11 4
India 5 0 3 2 3 5 3
Bangladesh 4 0 1 3 2 8 1
GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Japan 5 5 0 0 27 0 15
Tajikistan 6 3 1 2 9 8 10
Kyrgyzstan 5 2 1 2 10 5 7
Myanmar 5 2 0 3 5 13 6
Mongolia 7 1 0 6 2 27 3
Thursday, March 25
At Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Tajikistan 3, Mongolia 0

Tuesday, March 30
At Chiba, Japan

Japan 14, Mongolia 0

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Vietnam 5 3 2 0 5 1 11
Malaysia 5 3 0 2 8 6 9
Thailand 5 2 2 1 6 3 8
Utd Arab Emir. 4 2 0 2 8 4 6
Indonesia 5 0 0 5 3 16 0
GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Turkmenistan 5 3 0 2 8 5 9
Lebanon 5 2 2 1 5 3 8
North Korea 5 2 2 1 4 3 8
South Korea 4 2 1 0 10 0 7
Sri Lanka 5 0 0 5 0 16 0
AFRICA
SECOND ROUND
Group winners advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burkina Faso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Djibouti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Niger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Equatorial Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Cape Verde 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cent. Afr. Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liberia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ivory Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Malawi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mozambique 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Kenya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rwanda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uganda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Angola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gabon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Libya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Ethiopia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Republic of Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Togo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP I
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guinea-Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP J
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Benin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dem. Rep. of Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Magadascar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

