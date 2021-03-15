Trending:
Abierto Mexicano TELCEL Results

By The Associated Press
March 15, 2021 9:30 pm
Monday

At Fairmont Acapulco Princess

Acapulco, Mexico

Purse: $1,053,910

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Monday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at Fairmont Acapulco Princess (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Federico Gaio, Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Denis Kudla (4), United States, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Lorenzo Musetti (3), Italy, def. Frederico Ferreira Silva, Portugal, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Gerardo Lopez Villasenor, Mexico, 6-4, 6-2.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (7), Canada, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (8).

