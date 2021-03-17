Abierto Mexicano TELCEL Results

Wednesday
At Fairmont Acapulco Princess
Acapulco, Mexico
Purse: $1,053,910
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at Fairmont Acapulco Princess (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Milos Raonic (4), Canada, 6-4, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (3), France, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.
