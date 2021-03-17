Abierto Mexicano TELCEL Results

Wednesday

At Fairmont Acapulco Princess

Acapulco, Mexico

Purse: $1,053,910

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at Fairmont Acapulco Princess (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Milos Raonic (4), Canada, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (3), France, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

