Abilene Christian 53, No. 9 Texas 52

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 12:29 am
ABILENE CHRISTIAN (24-4)

Pleasant 4-9 2-2 11, Kohl 3-6 0-0 6, Daniels 1-10 1-1 3, Mason 5-12 1-1 11, Miller 3-8 1-2 7, Simmons 0-6 1-2 1, Morris 2-5 0-0 5, Gayman 2-11 4-4 9, Cameron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-67 10-12 53.

TEXAS (19-8)

K.Jones 4-5 3-4 11, Sims 3-3 4-4 10, Coleman 4-10 0-1 9, A.Jones 4-9 2-2 13, Ramey 1-7 0-0 3, Febres 1-3 0-0 3, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-1 0-0 3, Hamm 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-40 9-11 52.

Halftime_Texas 28-23. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 3-18 (Morris 1-2, Pleasant 1-2, Gayman 1-4, Daniels 0-2, Mason 0-2, Simmons 0-2, Miller 0-4), Texas 7-20 (A.Jones 3-5, Brown 1-1, Febres 1-3, Ramey 1-4, Coleman 1-6, K.Jones 0-1). Rebounds_Abilene Christian 30 (Miller 8), Texas 30 (Sims 11). Assists_Abilene Christian 9 (Gayman 3), Texas 15 (A.Jones 5). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 15, Texas 16.

