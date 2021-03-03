Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Abilene Christian 63, Stephen F. Austin 61

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 11:38 pm
< a min read
      

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (20-4)

Pleasant 2-4 1-2 5, Kohl 5-9 1-5 11, D.Daniels 1-4 0-0 2, Mason 4-7 6-10 15, Miller 2-4 1-2 5, Morris 2-8 2-2 7, Simmons 4-6 3-3 12, Cameron 2-2 1-2 6, McLaughlin 0-1 0-0 0, Steele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 15-26 63.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (15-5)

C.Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Kensmil 6-7 6-10 18, Johnson 6-12 6-6 19, Kachelries 5-10 3-6 13, Ware 1-9 4-6 7, Solomon 0-1 3-4 3, Hawkins 0-2 0-1 0, Antwi-Boasiako 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 18-41 23-35 61.

Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 4-13 (Cameron 1-1, Mason 1-2, Simmons 1-3, Morris 1-4, McLaughlin 0-1, D.Daniels 0-2), Stephen F. Austin 2-15 (Johnson 1-4, Ware 1-5, Hawkins 0-2, Kachelries 0-4). Fouled Out_Simmons. Rebounds_Abilene Christian 25 (Kohl, D.Daniels, Miller 5), Stephen F. Austin 22 (Johnson 6). Assists_Abilene Christian 13 (D.Daniels 4), Stephen F. Austin 7 (Kachelries 3). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 30, Stephen F. Austin 21. A_1,636 (7,203).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 SHARE Virtual Summit March 2021
3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary