Abilene Christian 85, Incarnate Word 60

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 6:56 pm
INCARNATE WORD (8-13)

Akhile 3-8 3-4 10, Bracamonte 0-3 0-0 0, Ezedinma 1-3 4-6 6, Balentine 2-9 0-0 4, Lutz 5-12 2-2 15, Yoder 3-5 3-4 10, Morgan 3-6 0-0 9, Holcombe 2-6 0-0 6, Van Vlerah 0-1 0-0 0, Zevgaras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 12-16 60.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (21-4)

Pleasant 4-10 1-1 11, Kohl 4-8 6-6 14, Hiepler 0-2 2-2 2, Miller 2-5 0-0 5, Morris 2-4 0-0 6, Daniels 3-9 1-2 8, Cameron 4-6 3-3 13, Simmons 4-8 0-0 9, McLaughlin 2-8 0-0 5, Steele 4-6 0-0 9, Richardson 1-2 0-0 3, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 13-14 85.

Halftime_Abilene Christian 44-30. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 10-24 (Morgan 3-4, Lutz 3-7, Holcombe 2-4, Yoder 1-1, Akhile 1-3, Balentine 0-1, Ezedinma 0-1, Bracamonte 0-3), Abilene Christian 12-33 (Pleasant 2-3, Cameron 2-4, Morris 2-4, Richardson 1-2, Steele 1-2, Miller 1-3, Simmons 1-3, Daniels 1-5, McLaughlin 1-5, Hiepler 0-2). Rebounds_Incarnate Word 27 (Yoder 5), Abilene Christian 42 (Kohl 8). Assists_Incarnate Word 14 (Balentine 7), Abilene Christian 22 (Miller 9). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 11, Abilene Christian 18. A_435 (4,600).

