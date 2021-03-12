Trending:
Abilene Christian 93, Lamar 71

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 11:05 pm
LAMAR (2-0)

Sullivan 0-6 2-2 2, Muoka 2-4 0-0 4, Buster 3-8 0-0 7, Harrison 8-14 1-2 18, Jefferson 3-5 0-0 6, Kopp 8-12 2-2 23, Smith 3-4 0-0 6, Sohail 0-1 1-2 1, Nickerson 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 29-56 6-8 71.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (1-0)

Pleasant 4-7 1-1 11, Kohl 8-12 4-4 20, Daniels 3-6 0-0 7, Mason 3-6 1-1 8, Miller 0-1 1-2 1, Morris 2-6 1-2 5, Gayman 4-10 3-3 11, T.Cameron 2-2 2-2 7, Simmons 5-7 3-4 16, McLaughlin 1-3 0-0 2, Steele 2-2 0-2 5, Hiepler 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-64 16-21 93.

Halftime_Abilene Christian 52-29. 3-Point Goals_Lamar 7-15 (Kopp 5-8, Harrison 1-2, Buster 1-4, Jefferson 0-1), Abilene Christian 9-21 (Simmons 3-4, Pleasant 2-2, T.Cameron 1-1, Daniels 1-1, Steele 1-1, Mason 1-3, McLaughlin 0-1, Miller 0-1, Morris 0-1, Gayman 0-6). Rebounds_Lamar 23 (Smith 5), Abilene Christian 32 (Kohl, Simmons 6). Assists_Lamar 9 (Harrison 4), Abilene Christian 22 (Miller 6). Total Fouls_Lamar 17, Abilene Christian 12.

