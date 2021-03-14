On Air: Federal News Network program
Adeboboye has 141 yards rushing, Bryant beats Merrimack 14-7

By The Associated Press
March 14, 2021 4:43 pm
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Shai Young had a touchdown run, Jihad Edmond recovered a fumble in the end zone, and Bryant held off Merrimack for a 14-7 victory on Sunday.

Daniel Adeboboye carried the ball 21 times for 141 yards rushing for Bryant (1-1). He fumbled the ball into the end zone, but Edmond recovered it to cap the scoring with 9:45 to play in the third quarter. Young scored on a 3-yard run in the first and finished with 54 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Merrimack had possession at its own 23 with 2:15 remaining but couldn’t pick up a first down.

The Warriors’ Malakai Anthony had a 44-yard run and then threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Norcia with three seconds left in the second quarter that tied the game 7-7. Anthony was 12-of-19 passing for 91 yards and he carried 15 times for 73 yards rushing.

It was Merrimack’s season opener. Its game with Wagner on March 7 was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Seahawks program.

