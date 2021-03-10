On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
After opting out, Natasha Cloud signs new deal with Mystics

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 11:23 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Point guard Natasha Cloud signed a multiyear contract to return to the Washington Mystics after opting out of last season to focus on bringing attention to social justice issues.

Cloud helped the Mystics win the 2019 WNBA title.

“She is the engine that drives us — our pace on offense, the start of our defense, the energy at practice on a daily basis,” Washington coach and general manager Mike Thibault said in the team’s news release about the signing on Wednesday. “Her constant quest to improve herself and our team was manifested in our march to a championship.”

Cloud was taken in the second round of the 2015 WNBA draft by the Mystics and her 617 assists are the most in team history. She averaged career highs of nine points, 5.6 assists and 32.1 minutes in 2019.

“I have grown up here as a person, as a player and as an activist. D.C., love y’all,” Cloud said, via the team announcement. “There is no one else I’d rather rock with.”

